Leading training provider Nine Dots Development reports record revenue of £1.1million in eight weeks after launching new funded AI and digital programmes

Leading training provider Nine Dots Development has reported its strongest two months in 11 years of business after launching new cutting-edge AI and digital funded programmes this Spring.

The Derby-based company which provides funded learning programmes as well as training in HR, management and leadership to companies around the world, launched its digital arm this year with four new programmes starting in April.

Nine Dots now offers a funded Artificial intelligence (AI) and Automation Champion Level 4 programme, completed in 15 months, along with a data technician, data analyst and digital support technician programmes.

Now the company has seen rocketing demand with its highest ever number of new course starters, pulling in nearly £350,000 in funding alone in just one month.

The launch of the company’s new digital and AI programmes have boosted its revenue to more than £1.16million over two months alone, its highest ever total.

The company has taken on three key new members of staff to deliver and oversee the digital training as businesses across the UK rush to equip themselves in the latest expert knowledge on successful AI implementation.

The huge surge in demand comes after a £725million Government investment in apprenticeships with a focus on digital skills, and the launch of new 12 and 15-month courses.

For small to medium enterprises which do not have a large enough wage bill to pay into the Growth & Skills Levy, the Government meets all training costs for learners under the age of 25, making them completely free for employers.

Companies large enough to pay into the levy fund five per cent of programme costs for under-25s.

Digital trainer Lucy Goudie has recently joined Nine Dots where she heads up three of its new training courses including the funded AI and Automation Champion programme.

Lucy said the AI and Automation course had seen a large variety of people sign up, from a range of industries including manufacturing companies and small businesses.

Learners on the new AI Champion programmes work in a variety of job roles with business analysts, engineers and IT managers all learning together. The youngest learner is aged under 18 and in her first job.

Lucy said:

“The funded AI and Automation Champion programme is really about helping people spot the gaps in their organisation. It’s great for anyone who wants to take on an AI champion role in their business.

“You don’t need to be overly technical to do this type of funded programme. You just need to have an interest in this area. It’s very much process driven. It’s about spotting those areas within a business where automation can make things easier.”

Nine Dots Development has established expertise in the rapidly developing field of AI training having developed their own human-centred approach following an intensive internal audit process in which they consulted their own staff on AI: its benefits and challenges.

Company co-founder James Davison, who heads up the digital arm of Nine Dots Development, is passionate about helping businesses implement AI safely and ethically from leadership level down, rather than allow employees to adopt an unsupervised approach that brings significant risks when it comes to data security and other vital areas.

He said:

“We’ve been blown away by the take-up of our new digital programmes. We are putting on more groups than we anticipated. People are very keen to learn all about AI and how best to use it.

“Government research has shown that take-up of AI is significantly greater in large companies than in small to medium enterprises. Training up staff in these new digital skills is a great way for businesses to ensure they are able to take advantage of the tools, efficiencies and ideas sharpening that AI can offer.”

Lucy said the AI and Automation programme was centred around supporting staff to do their jobs well.

She said:

“People are quite excited about AI and its potential. We look at training and how we can train different members of staff.

“The sessions have been really positive. At the start of the course we focused on what people are doing with their role and starting to think about some of the processes they could automate and how that would work in different situations.

“One example is monthly report writing which can take up a lot of time but can easily be automated.

“It’s all about giving time back to employees in a business to do other things. There is so much in business that people don’t realise can now be automated. What this progamme does is give people the means to spend time looking at those areas of a business that might benefit from some automation and how to plan for change. It’s a fascinating area that relates to so many industries.”