learndirect Announces Significant B2B Expansion by Acquiring Health and Safety Training Specialists AT&F Solutions

The UK’s leading online learning provider has acquired AT&F Solutions to provide online health and safety training to businesses up and down the country.

The move represents the 6th acquisition for learndirect Digital Group, which is made up of a series of online education brands, specialising in providing nationally and internationally recognised qualifications.

The Group, with the support of Queen’s Park Equity, has strengthened its position within the B2B space with the provision of online training that adheres to UK health and safety legislation.

The addressable market is considerable, with an estimated 5.6 million private businesses operating in the UK, all of which are legally obligated to adhere to the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974.

The new programme of online courses will enable businesses across various sectors such as healthcare, education, hospitality and more, to provide necessary training, across fields such as fire safety and compliance in a seamless manner. The online learning platform means there are no off-site costs and customers have the flexibility to implement training around business need.

Wayne Janse van Rensburg, Chief Executive Officer at learndirect Digital Group, said:

“We’re delighted to bring AT&F Solutions into the Group, serving our B2B customers with quality health and safety training. AT&F has developed a strong customer base over the past 25 years and additional demand is expected across the UK driven by increasing regulatory requirements. At learndirect, we take great pride in providing online education directly to individuals looking to better their lives, and now we can feed that passion into meeting the needs of businesses seeking high quality training solutions.”

Terry Breslin, Managing Direct at AT&F Solutions, said:

“Here at AT&F Solutions Ltd we are super excited to be joining learndirect, a true market leader in the ever-changing world of eLearning. AT&F Solutions Ltd has been specialising in ‘compliance health and safety’ for 25 years and during this time we have grown substantially, focusing on key topics to help fulfil our client’s growing needs. However, in order support and expand a wider range of services our strength will come from this unique partnership adding to the expertise of the group, along with offering a wider portfolio to all our clients.”

Jason Birt, Queen’s Park Equity, said:

“We’re thrilled to be further supporting the learndirect team with their sixth follow-on investment as they continue to develop their online training offering across multiple faculties. The investment in AT&F represents an exciting opportunity for learndirect to expand its B2B offering in an attractive niche with a regulatory underpin.”

As well as aiming to become the go-to provider of online health and safety training for new businesses, learndirect has an opportunity to expand its course offering to existing clients of AT&F, providing qualifications that will upskill staff across multiple industries.

