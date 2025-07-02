Lecturer’s commitment to drive standards in childcare and youth work wins national award 

An educator with over 30 years’ experience of raising national teaching standards has been recognised with a prestigious education award.

Competing against her peers from across the UK, Caroline Kerr wowed judges with her unwavering commitment to enhancing learning experiences and ensuring students and professionals alike benefit from high-quality educational opportunities.

Caroline’s work has been recognised through a national accolade as part of the education charity and leader in vocational and technical learning NCFE’s Aspiration Awards, after being named Educator of the Year winner for 2025.

She said:

“I have been teaching on CACHE qualifications for over 20 years in the field of early years and been part of many changes to qualifications. My students enjoy the theory coming to life through practical activities and play in the classroom. This has greatly helped them in their placements to engage children in play and support their development and learning.

“Completing projects with students has been highly successful. Our most recent project was a team project to deliver a hands-on session with 49 primary school children and involved researching, collaboration, teamwork, problem solving, and so much more.”

With more than three decades of experience in the field of childcare and youth work, Caroline is a specialist lecturer in health and social care and the early years sectors at Southern Regional College in Northern Ireland.

Caroline has firmly established herself as a leader in education, professional development, and stakeholder engagement and has contributed to developing national standards. She is passionate about ensuring they align with the evolving requirements of the childcare and youth work sector.

By engaging extensively with industry stakeholders, government representatives and educational bodies, she has been able to ensure that the current standards reflect industry best practices.

Caroline has also worked hard to ensure Southern Regional College offers modern and forward-thinking education packages. Not only has she developed new, innovative modules to enhance the learning experience, but she has also worked to design skill suites – specialised training environments that replicate real-world childcare settings.

Caroline’s colleague and nominator for the Educator of the Year award, Lisa Browne, said:

“Caroline Kerr’s contributions go far beyond the expectations of her role.

“Her dedication to improving learning outcomes has directly impacted countless students, many of whom have gone on to achieve great success in their careers. She has been a strong advocate for learner-centred education, consistently striving to create the best possible opportunities for those she teaches and mentors.

“Her work has been instrumental in maintaining the College’s reputation as a centre of excellence in childcare and youth work education.”

Caroline’s dedication to these essential disciplines is a reminder of the important role early years and social care play in today’s society. NCFE’s Why Should I Care? campaign is marking the 80th anniversary of CACHE qualifications and celebrates those working in education, early years, and social care by showcasing their importance to everyday life.