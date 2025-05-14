Lee Stafford Education Celebrates National Recognition at British Hairdressing Business Awards 2025

Lee Stafford Education is celebrating after being named one of the UK’s best Educator of the Year, securing a coveted finalist spot in HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards 2025.

Recognised for its unwavering commitment to instil high-quality hairdressing skills in aspiring professionals, all within an atmosphere that ignites their passion and encourages their growth through collaboration with their partner colleges. Lee Stafford Education is one of just 6 finalists shortlisted for the Educator of the Year, sponsored by Wella Professionals – a category that celebrates outstanding dedication to education, innovation, and the inspiring advancement of skills within the hairdressing industry.

NPTC Group of Colleges is the only college in Wales to partner with industry-leading hairdresser Lee Stafford to deliver exceptional training at Afan College, Brecon Beacons College and Newtown College.

Students practice cutting-edge styles and techniques, known as recipes, designed by Lee and other leading stylists from across the industry in purpose-built salons that are open to the public.

Lee has explained his motivation for creating Lee Stafford Education: “It’s great to be able to give something back to students. I’m very passionate about giving young professionals the best opportunity for a good education, especially in hairdressing.”

“My passion has always been education, and my purpose now is to send the elevator back down for the next generations of talent so you too can live a life of passion.”

“Above all, I’m excited to be working with NPTC Group of Colleges’ students to develop really strong techniques and great attitudes in preparation for a career in the hairdressing industry.”

Now in its 27th year, HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards shine a spotlight on the professionalism, innovation and sheer excellence of those working tirelessly to elevate the hairdressing industry. These awards celebrate individuals and teams who continue to push boundaries, inspire future talent, and keep the UK hairdressing scene vibrant and influential on the world stage.

On being named a finalist, Lee Stafford, founder of Lee Stafford Education, said:

“The LSE team is absolutely thrilled to be shortlisted. As a not-for-profit foundation established 10 years ago, our mission has always been to work hand-in-hand with colleges across the UK to empower young talent with the essential skills for a successful career in hairdressing.

Being recognised on a national stage, alongside some of the most respected names in the industry, means the world to us. It’s a proud moment not just for our team, but for all our partner colleges who deliver Lee Stafford Education day in and day out.

Personally, I’m passionate about sharing the secrets to a happy, fulfilling life through the craft I love—and it’s inspiring to see that passion reflected and celebrated in this way. We can’t wait for awards night!”

Jayne Lewis-Orr, Executive Director of HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards, commented:

“Our awards not only celebrate passion, creativity and innovation, but also highlight the vital role salons play in supporting thriving local high streets. In 2025, more than ever, hairdressing businesses are at the heart of our communities, driving local economies, creating jobs, and offering personal, high-quality services that online alternatives simply can’t replicate. Every finalist has demonstrated outstanding business excellence, resilience and dedication to delivering a standout client experience.”

The judges were blown away by the exceptional standard of entries this year, which showcased an extraordinary blend of talent, creativity, and business brilliance from all corners of the industry. Each submission offered something unique, reflecting the passion and innovation driving today’s hairdressing industry. With so many standout entries, selecting the finalists was no easy task. The judges applauded every entrant for not only raising the bar but also redefining what’s possible in the world of hairdressing.

Wella Professionals added:

“We are proud to sponsor the Educator of the Year, a category that showcases those who are not just keeping pace with the industry but leading the way.”

Winners will be revealed at a glittering awards ceremony on Monday, 7th July 2025 at the iconic Royal Lancaster, London, a night that promises to be a true celebration of industry brilliance.

There are 17 Award Categories in the British Hairdressing Business Awards