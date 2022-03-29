Leeds City College and Leeds Sixth Form College joins forces with Leeds Rhinos Netball to boost young people’s wellbeing

Leeds Rhinos Netball has partnered with Leeds City College and Leeds Sixth Form College, both part of Luminate Education Group, to offer more young people opportunities to play netball and boost wellbeing.

Players from the team will be ambassadors for the college, where they will attend events to promote its new Netball Academy as well as offering advice and motivation for young people who are looking to pursue their sporting ambitions. The partnership will also see the Leeds Sixth Form College logo featured around the court and on the team’s dresses for their second Vitality Netball Superleague season.

Opportunities for pupils to volunteer at Superleague games will be offered, including the club’s upcoming match at the city’s first direct Arena. The club’s official charity, Leeds Rhinos Foundation, will also lead a health and wellbeing development day for Leeds City College staff. Pupils will have the opportunity to gain experience working on some of their many health and education projects.

Leeds Rhinos Foundation and Leeds City College also run the Leeds Rhinos Foundation Development Academy, which provides all students with the opportunity to study full-time while representing Leeds Rhinos at a post-16 level, both in rugby and netball.

Dan Busfield, Franchise Director for Leeds Rhinos Netball, said: “It is fantastic to once again have the support of Leeds City College and Leeds Sixth Form College, so we can work together to enhance the sporting opportunities on offer for young people in our city. I think now more than ever, after long periods when we were unable to play team sports and attend sporting events, we appreciate the importance and positive impact sport can have on people’s lives. This partnership will help promote those benefits and hopefully lead to an increase in participation.

“The Leeds City College Rugby Academy has also been a huge success and we hope to develop the Netball Academy further so more people can continue their studies alongside playing. We are excited about how this partnership will help open up more opportunities for students from all backgrounds to engage with our sport, either through playing or through the many volunteering opportunities available with the club and our charity.”

Ryan Grant, Deputy Principal Leeds Sixth Form College, said: “It’s a privilege to be working with Leeds Rhinos Netball for the second time. By working alongside Leeds Sports Connect, which provides a link between professional sports clubs, local colleges and young people, through the Leeds Rhinos Foundation, we can ensure our students receive top-quality training and elite coaching, without sacrificing an outstanding education.

“This partnership has a key focus on enhancing wellbeing through encouraging students to participate in enriching volunteering and social action project opportunities, where they can become active members in society and act as positive role models. We’re passionate about developing underrepresented sports, and are committed to inspiring the next generation to discover their sporting potential.”

Students at the college can pursue netball while studying full-time as part of the Leeds Rhinos Development Academy.

