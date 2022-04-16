Leeds City College wins coveted education accolade

Two members of Luminate Education Group have received recognition at this year’s Educate North awards.

Leeds City College won an award after receiving nominations from Smooth Radio listeners, while University Centre Leeds was highly commended in the Business Collaboration & Partnerships category, for its outstanding apprenticeship work in the community.

The awards recognise the outstanding contribution by schools, colleges, higher education institutions or organisations in the North of England, to support their students or the wider community during the 2021/22 academic year.

The college was nominated for the ‘brilliant and innovative’ work it is doing, such as the 14+ Apprenticeship Academy. The college also received recognition for changing the system of education for the better, as well as developing young people and preparing them for the world away from school, whilst allowing them to grow and learn.

The college was also commended for the outstanding work and support given to students throughout lockdown, giving learners extra help and a place where they could feel safe.

Bill Jones, Deputy CEO at Luminate Education Group, said: “We are delighted to have been recognised by Educate North Awards for the work we are doing to provide first class educational experiences for our young people.

“Delivering excellent and innovative education which is supportive, inspiring and life-changing is at the heart of our agenda. Ensuring that students are able to thrive and progress is one of our key priorities and we are honoured that this is being achieved and recognised.

“The staff went the extra mile and worked very hard during the pandemic, and it really made a difference to our young people. This award is a further testament to their commitment to enhancing students’ lives.”

The prestigious awards event, which attracts more than 300 education professionals from Further and Higher Education institutions from across the North, celebrates best practice and recognises excellence in the education sector.

