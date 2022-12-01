Leeds Trinity University and LegalTech in Leeds announce strategic partnership

Leeds Trinity University and LegalTech in Leeds have announced a strategic partnership, which will see them working collaboratively on a programme of activity, including events and industry engagements, to provide opportunities for students to develop in their studies and future careers.

LegalTech in Leeds is an initiative coordinated by Whitecap Consulting that was created in 2022 to help develop a specific new legal community in the Leeds City Region. It aims to bring together the legal and tech sectors in the area, with three core objectives: help facilitate the digital transformation of the legal sector; support tech entrepreneurs seeking to engage with the legal sector; and enhance access to legal services for consumers and businesses in the region.

The partnership will see Leeds Trinity and LegalTech in Leeds working together to co-create events that focus on future talent and skills across the legal sector as well as the challenge around access to social justice and digital poverty. As a member of the LegalTech in Leeds advisory board, Leeds Trinity will be closely involved with the running of ongoing activities within the programme.

This new strategic partnership follows the launch of the University’s new Community Law Clinic, which gives students the chance to put their learning into practice by offering free, independent and confidential legal information to members of the public, helping prepare students for their chosen career and maximising employment opportunities for the next generation of legal practitioners.

Steve Bravery, Head of School of Law at Leeds Trinity University, said:

“This partnership provides a fantastic opportunity for our staff and students to obtain first-hand knowledge and experience of the increasing role that technology is playing in the delivery of legal services across the sector and the areas of innovation that require legal advice. The opportunity comes just at the right time given the launch of our Community Law Clinic and the recent announcement of our plans to establish a city centre location. It will also enable development of research and evaluation in the use of technology both generally and in relation to access to justice considerations within the court systems.”

Leeds Trinity University has recently secured a lease on 1 Trevelyan Square, a 57,000 square foot building located just off Boar Lane in the heart of Leeds city centre, subject to a ‘change of use’ planning application. It is anticipated that new students will use the facility during the 2024/25 Academic Year.

A city base to complement its existing campus in Horsforth will enable the University to work more closely with key partners and employers, including law firms, to bring new opportunities for its students, contribute to the continued growth of Leeds city centre and support demand for skills.

Julian Wells, Director at Whitecap Consulting, said:

“The topic of skills and talent is central not only to the adoption of technology and innovation in the legal sector but is also pivotal to discussions around the future careers in legal services. We are therefore delighted to be working with Leeds Trinity University and to play a part in their drive to engage as effectively as possible with the regional business community, particularly the legal and tech sectors.”

LegalTech in Leeds has developed an ongoing annual programme of activity including events, marketing activity, research, and an advisory board. A new website has been developed and LegalTech in Leeds has a growing network of regional and national sponsors and partners, including Leeds Trinity University, Addleshaw Goddard, Bruntwood SciTech, Barclays Eagle Labs, Calls9, CSP, DAC Beachcroft, Jungle IT, Leeds City Council, Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership, Leeds Law Society, LawtechUK, rradar, The University of Law and Walker Morris.

Published in