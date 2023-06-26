Leicester College re-opens Careers Hub to help students with career advice

Leicester College has revamped the Careers Hub at its Abbey Park Campus, improving the valuable resource for students looking for advice on future career paths.

The Careers Hub re-opened on 20 June 2023 following a make-over, making it an even more welcoming space for adult learners and students over 19 years old.

The Careers Hub is home to the College’s on-site National Careers Service team that offers free, impartial, information, advice and guidance. In addition to appointments at the Careers Hub, the team also offers phone, online, or email appointments Monday-Friday, 9am-3pm.

The College careers advisors are qualified careers guidance professionals with years of experience who are dedicated to helping students progress into education, employment or training.

Dana Mowatt, Careers Lead at Leicester College said:

“We’re delighted to re-open the Careers Hub after its revamp. It’s now an inviting space for students who are warmly welcomed to come and talk to our careers advisors.

“Young people over 19 and adult learners can drop-in or make an appointment weekdays between 9am and 3pm. Every Wednesday, we run a CV workshop. The team can discuss goals with students and help them find a route to achieving them and resources to support them, such as interview techniques and help with applications.”

Verity Hancock, Principal of Leicester College commented:

“The new look Careers Hub is a really important resource for our students. Not everyone has a clearly defined plan for their future and the careers advisors can show students their options, whether that be more educational courses, training or employment.

“We hope all of our students make the most of the Hub and feel free to drop-in or get in touch with them with any questions they have.”

