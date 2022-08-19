Level 3 Results Day Buzz Heralds Fun Enrolment to Come at West London College

Health and Social Care Level 3 Learners

Hundreds of level 3 students woke up this morning (Thursday 18 August) to find out their BTEC vocational qualification results. The culmination of months of hard work, some learners were receiving their results for the end of their first year of study. These are complete qualifications and roughly equivalent to studying for 2 A-Levels. Many students were receiving results on completing their 2-year BTEC courses, which are equivalent to studying for 3 A-Levels. One of the most exciting days of the year, Level 3 results day heralds the start of Enrolment 2022 from Monday 22 August!

Hannaniya Dereje (19) achieved DDD, a triple distinction, in her Health and Social Care BTEC extended diploma, which is a two-year course. This is equivalent to achieving 3 grade As at A-Level, and attracts the same number of UCAS points, 144.

Hannaniya said: “I took a Health and Social Care Extended Level 3 Diploma at West London College, because I was thinking about becoming a nurse. My college helped me by giving me a two week work placement with the Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust. I met NHS osteopaths there and they inspired me to want to become a chiropractor. I realised that is what I really want to do in my career. I start my degree at London Southbank University in September.”

Hannaniya (foreground)

Chloe Fowle (20) also achieved DDD in her Level 3 BTEC Health and Social Care diploma. Chloe

Chloe said: “I took a Health and Social Care Extended Level 3 Diploma at West London College because I was working part-time as a carer and I wanted to expand my knowledge. In my work placement with the Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, I worked with children awaiting surgery, and I got so much out of helping them to overcome their anxiety about what was going on. Currently, I am working as a teaching assistant in a special needs school, and for the future I plan to do more specialist courses on teaching children with learning disabilities.”

Chloe

Rahul Gunawardhana (17) woke up to marvellous results too. Rahul said: “I took an Applied Science Level 3 extended diploma at West London College. I chose this course because since high school I enjoyed science lessons, especially when there were practicals. This course allowed me to enhance my knowledge in science. West London College provided me with a friendly environment where teachers were very supportive and this was one of the main reasons behind me achieving DDD in this course. In September, I’m going to start a biomedical science course at Kingston University. The quote I follow is ‘Work hard in silence. Let the success make the noise.'”

Rahul

Ibrahim Hashlamon (19) studied Business Extended Diploma Level 3 and was thrilled to achieve his three distinctions. Ibrahim

Ibrahim said:” I took a Business Extended Diploma Level 3 at West London College because I wanted to expand my business knowledge and skills so that I operate and implement business principles in the most effective way. My teachers provided me with great resources via google classroom and teaching. They were always quick to respond to my emails if I needed help, so I was able to flourish inside and outside of the classroom thanks to their support. Now, I plan to run a few dropshipping businesses and I am currently setting up my own Amazon business distributing weightlifting products across the UK.”

Ibrahim

Camille Derakhshan (19) studied Business BTEC Extended Diploma Level 3, and was delighted with her triple distinction.

Camille said: “I was browsing through the West London College website, choosing which course to study, and when I came across the business course I realised that was the one for me. The best part about the business course for me is that it is very creative. I was encouraged to give my own opinions and we worked collaboratively on a range of really interesting projects. I am going to Nottingham Trent University to study Business Management and Marketing and after graduation I want to work in business research and advertising.”

West London College has around one thousand Level 3 learners overall, hundreds of which are BTEC students who received their results today.

If you would like to study at West London College, click on the link to find out our enrolment slots and times. Open Enrolment starts Monday 22 August. If you are getting your GCSE results this year, Enrolment starts Thursday 25 August.

