Lights, camera, action!

A film worked on by students from Barking & Dagenham College has been nominated for two of Romford Film Festival’s prestigious awards.

The short film, created for The Mirror and a collaboration with Northern Heart Films and film students at the College, has been nominated for Best Documentary and Best Local Film.

The film celebrates the 100th birthday of Britain’s first council estate, the Becontree, and is being show at the Romford Film Festival.

The film ‘Becontree: A Hundred Years On’ celebrates the centenary of Becontree and takes the form of a short documentary talking to residents of the estate about the place they call home. It was filmed by students on the CertHE Photography & Moving Image programme at the College.

Students from the College got to see their work on the big screen at a special premier along with David Bennett, the Programme Leader for Photography at the College. David said: “Being selected for two awards is recognition of the creative input and output from the students, staff, Northern Heart Films and the Mirror.”

Student, Max Smith, 19, who lives in Becontree himself, got to direct the film. Max said: “It was a big project to take on but as we worked through it we all became more confident and really enjoyed it. It was a lot of fun making it and I think the end result was a great success. The film came out really well and I am very proud to have been part of the project.”

Fellow student Reece Lammin, 20, also from Becontree, was a camera and sound assistant on the film. He added: “It was the first time I’ve done anything like this and although challenging at first I really enjoyed it and it was great experience for me as I want to be a cameraman on films when I finish studying.”

In addition, a further two films worked on by former Barking & Dagenham College students have also been selected to be shown as part of the Film Festival.

‘Let’s Talk About George’ is about a young man who is brought to the brink, after his ex-partner refuses to let him see his daughter. The film highlights drink and drug abuse, as he tries to forget his troubles and struggles to talk to those around him. Directed by Nick Nevern it was produced by Jamie-Louise Davis, who previously studied photography at the College.

‘It’s All Changed Round Here’ was filmed entirely during the Covid pandemic and is an experimental documentary which focuses on the district of East London, looking specifically at the current changes gentrification and globalization have had or will have on its landscape, architecture and community. It is Directed by Jacob R Schwar, who also previously studied photography at the College.

For more information about the Film Festival please visit www.romfordfilmfestival.com

