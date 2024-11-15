Liverpool college launches new heat pump training facility

The City of Liverpool College has taken a major step towards helping the Liverpool City Region achieve its net zero goals with the opening of its dedicated heat pump training facilities.

This milestone was made possible through funding from the North West Net Zero Hub and Vaillant, a leading company in heat pump technologies, to support the development of innovative training programmes in heat pump technologies.

The new training centre, which was officially opened on 12th November 2024 by Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram, will provide cutting-edge training in across a range of different heat pumps and technologies. This will not only benefit learners at the College, but will also serve as a regional training hub for Vaillant and local heating engineers.

The College’s partnership with Vaillant will ensure that learners have hands-on experience with a wide range of heat pumps in one centralised location. By enhancing training, it will particularly benefit those studying for technical qualifications in Building Services, as well as the introduction of the new Low Carbon Heating Technician apprenticeship.

In addition to the new training facilities, the College has also secured funding for a Skills Bootcamp to help upskill heating engineers in the installation and maintenance of heat pumps. Accredited by the British Plumbing Employers Council, the training will launch on 25th November and will include financial support for participating employers.

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said: “The opening of these new training facilities is another big step towards our goal to make the Liverpool City Region a net-zero powerhouse.

“Tackling the climate crisis is one of the region’s biggest priorities, and we’ve set ambitious goals to be net zero in the region by 2035, as well as upskilling 65,000 workers for the jobs of tomorrow. Centres like this are crucial to making that vision a reality.

“Thanks to the support of Vaillant and the North West Net Zero Hub, this investment will create those new job opportunities, upskill our workforce, and position us at the forefront of the green technology sector. It’s a vital step towards building a more sustainable future for our region and its people.”

Elaine Bowker, Principal and Chief Executive at The City of Liverpool College, said: “We are proud to be at the forefront of training and education in the field of heat pump technologies.

“Through our partnership with Vaillant and other key stakeholders, the College is committed to contributing to net zero goals and providing individuals with the skills they need to succeed in the growing green technology sector.

“As the College for Business, this further strengthens our commitment to meeting the emerging skills needs of employers, helping people into higher skilled jobs.”

Henrik Juhl Hansen, Managing Director of Vaillant UK & Ireland, said: “The need for skilled professionals in the green technology sector is greater than ever, and The City of Liverpool College is paving the way to provide the training needed in the region to meet this demand.

“We are proud to be supporting the College in delivering this programme, as it will not only benefit learners and apprentices, but also help to drive the transition towards more sustainable heating solutions in the region. This investment in heat pump training facilities will play a crucial role in achieving our collective goal of reducing carbon emissions through the decarbonisation of home heating and protecting the environment for future generations.”

This latest initiative builds on the College being named Skills Provider of the Year at the Liverpool Chamber Innovation in Business Awards last month in recognition of the contribution the College is making in driving forward new and innovative training through its employability, professional development and apprenticeship programmes.