Liverpool Students to Stage West End Theatre Takeover

Students from Liverpool Theatre School are set to take the West End by storm as they perform in front of an audience of top talent scouts and industry influencers at London’s Leicester Square Theatre during a graduation showcase on Thursday (23 March).

The high-flying students, tipped to become the next generation of professional performers, are in the final year of training in Musical Theatre and Dance at the prestigious performing arts school whose alumni can be seen in shows such as SIX, Frozen the Musical, Blood Brothers and Wicked.

Speaking on Liverpool Theatre School’s takeover of the Leicester Square Theatre, Principal Maxine Ellis, said:

“Staging a showcase in the heart of London’s West End provides our graduating students with an opportunity to perform in front of some of the most influential names in the industry, which will be an invaluable experience as they prepare to launch their professional careers.

“Many of our graduates have gone on to establish themselves as hugely successful performers and choreographers who work on productions both in the UK and the rest of the world. This is a crucial time for our exceptionally talented final year students and we are very much looking forward to seeing how their futures progress.”

Erin Murphy (22), a former student at The Belvedere Academy, is set to graduate from Liverpool Theatre School with a Trinity Diploma in Professional Musical Theatre this summer. Speaking on performing on the West End stage for the first time, she said:

“I feel very lucky to have the chance to perform at the Leicester Square Theatre and knowing the agents in the audience will be on the lookout for new talent makes the experience even more exciting. This is our chance to really shine as performers and to do ourselves and our city proud as we show just what we can do. It’s going to be incredible!”

Liverpool Theatre School, which counts dance legend Wayne Sleep and renowned theatre producer Bill Kenwright among its patrons, provides a range of elite training programmes in performing arts, with places being awarded to only the most talented students through an audition process.

As part of a commitment to making professional training more accessible to gifted students from all backgrounds, Liverpool Theatre School offers a number of bursaries and fully funded places every year. Widely recognised within the industry, all full-time BTEC and Trinity accredited courses at the Ofsted ‘outstanding’ Liverpool Theatre School are designed to equip young people with the skills they need to become professional performers.

Liverpool Theatre School, located at Liverpool Central Studios on Sefton Street, near the city’s Creative Quarter, also provides evening and weekend classes for budding young performers (ages 6-16) through its Junior Academy. To find out more, please visit liverpoolcentralstudios.com.

