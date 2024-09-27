Local businesses boost employment opportunities for young people with SEND

Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) is proud to announce the continued success of its Supported Internship programme, designed to help young people aged 16-24 with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) transition into the workforce.

This government-backed initiative partners with local businesses to provide tailored work placements that meet the individual strengths and abilities of each intern, while also addressing real business needs. BSDC has received support from local employers including the Co-operative Learning Trust, Everyone Active, The Croft Care Home, Home Instead and SOCOTEC.

One of BSDC’s successful interns, Alex Doncaster, completed his Supported Internship last academic year with the Central Co-operative Learning Trust. His dedication and hard work during the internship have led to a permanent role within their team. Deb Bacon, Chief Operations Officer at Central Co-operative Learning Trust, praised Alex’s contributions: “Alex is a great addition to our team, he brought a new dynamic and has grown in confidence with us. He is a genuinely lovely young man.”

Deb Bacon also encouraged other employers to consider offering Supported Internship placements: “We received lots of support from Burton and South Derbyshire College to ensure the internship was a success. Young people deserve an opportunity and that is exactly what employers can offer. You will gain so much from giving that opportunity, including insights into how your organisation can encourage and support the growth and development of a young person which is very rewarding. I would definitely recommend it.”

Evidence shows that workers with a disability often demonstrate great commitment, performance and have excellent attendance records. Burton and South Derbyshire College is a Disability Confident Employer and welcomes local businesses of all sizes to provide unpaid work opportunities. These opportunities help young people with SEND to develop employability skills while making a positive contribution to the business.

For more information on how your business can get involved, please contact the Business Development Team at [email protected].