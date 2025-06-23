Local church unveils murals designed and painted by Reading art students

Three church murals designed and painted by art students from Reading College and University Centre have been put on display outside a local church.

The murals were put on display in St John & St Stephen’s Church’s forecourt area, on Orts Road in Reading, which is a public space in front of the church.

The murals were unveiled in front of Revd Claire Alcock, the church’s leadership team, members of the congregation and students from Reading College and University Centre on Wednesday 18 June.

The work experience project was a collaboration between the church, students studying Tier 3 and students studying the Creative Practice: Art, Design and Communication Level 3 Extended Diploma at the college. The Tier 3 students project managed the initial stages of the project. The art students worked in groups to a client brief written by members of St John & St Stephen’s Church.

The art students followed guidelines from the church as well as applying their own creativity to the designs to make them appealing in terms of the use of colour and imagery and communicate the message of the church.

The church asked the art students to update the background and animals on a Noah’s Ark themed board. On a Holy Communion themed board, students were asked to update the background, the grapes and other details.

For the final board, students were asked to do a map of the area with the two churches, two primary schools (St John’s CE Primary School and New Town Primary School), the college and an eagle included in the design.

The church asked the students to paint a rainbow on all three boards to tie them all together.

Macey Lowe, 16, from Wallingford in Oxfordshire, is studying Creative Practice: Art, Design and Communication Level 3 Extended Diploma at Reading College and University Centre.

She said: “It’s been nice to do some painting. I worked on the board featuring the map and eagle design. It was stressful as there were a lot of requirements to fit into the one board.

“We got to work with live clients for the first time which is useful for after college because to get into the art industry, you work with clients.”

Tylor Dalton, 18, from Langley, is studying Creative Practice: Art, Design and Communication Level 3 Extended Diploma at Reading College and University Centre.

He said:

“It’s been fun working in a big group and mixing the colours together. It helped me to work as part of a team. I hadn’t done painting much beforehand; it helped me to learn how to blend colours.”

Celia Conboy, Visual Arts Teacher at Activate Learning, said:

“It’s been great to see the students working to a live brief, and working on a larger scale, which has challenged them all in different ways! I’m very proud of what they have accomplished.”

Jess Sachania, LLD/D Teacher at Activate Learning who attended the mural unveiling said:

“It was spectacular to see the murals unveiled. The art students have done a fantastic job, and the murals look even better on display.

“Thank you to St John & St Stephen’s Church for giving the Tier 3 students the opportunity to project manage this project, which has helped them to build their employability skills.”

Katie Basden, 20, from Whitley Wood, is studying the Preparation for Internship course at Reading College and University Centre. She worked on the project when she studied the Tier 3 course.

She said:

“They look great. We were all happy to see them on display.”

Richard Bainbridge, a member of the of St John & St Stephen’s Church, said:

“It’s a very cooperative effort. They’re very colourful and have a well-chosen theme. I think people will really like them.”

Revd. Clarie Alcock, St John & St Stephen’s Church, said:

“We were delighted to produce this project in collaboration with Tier 3 students and Art and Design students from Reading College and University Centre.

“We hope that everyone who enjoys the new murals will be able to celebrate the joint effort of St John’s CE Primary School and New Town Primary School, St John & St Stephen’s Church, the college and the local community.

“Thank you for the perseverance and the enthusiasm of all the students involved in this project.”