London Business School chooses TechnologyOne Financials for its new financial ecosystem

London Business School (LBS), one of the world’s leading business schools, has selected TechnologyOne to help its digital transformation journey.

The institution will implement TechnologyOne Financials, a comprehensive financial management solution, to streamline and automate financial processes, reduce manual data entry, and provide real-time visibility into financial performance. This will enable more informed decision-making, all-the-while supporting compliance and governance requirements.

The solution will help London Business School move to a single, easy-to-use finance solution, available anywhere, anytime, on any device. The move is part of the school’s broader strategy to improve its digital infrastructure and support its growth as a world-class institution of higher learning.

TechnologyOne Financials will be implemented with the vendor’s SaaS+ offering, which sees TechnologyOne charge a flat, single yearly fee to implement, run and support the software, avoiding the high initial outlay that usually comes with an ERP implementation.

Danny Attias, Chief Digital and Information Officer at London Business School, said: “Our digital transformation is aimed at providing our community with the tools and support they need to succeed in a rapidly changing business environment. We are excited to partner with TechnologyOne as we continue to invest in our digital transformation journey.”

“Moving to a unified financial system will help transform the way we run our school and the services we provide.”

Leo Hanna, UK Executive Vice President at TechnologyOne, said:

“In order to remain competitive and relevant, organisations must invest in new technologies and digital infrastructure and, the faster they roll them out, the sooner they can see the value of their investment.”

“Our SaaS implementation methodology helps us de-risk these large, complex digital transformation projects for our customers, putting them at a significant advantage at a time of increased competitiveness in the sector.”

Technology One’s growth in the higher education sector follows a significant investment by the Australian-founded company into its UK operations, having recently opened its new, state-of-the-art office space in central London for its 120+ strong team.

