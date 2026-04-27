London Design & Engineering UTC CEO shortlisted for Headteacher of the Year

“We are thrilled to have this tremendous recognition of LDE UTC’s CEO and Principal. It marks the culmination of years of dedication to young people that the board and I have witnessed first hand from Geoffrey. He is a tremendous and inspirational leader and it is a joy to have him lead LDE.”

Since opening the school in 2016, Geoffrey has led with a clear and ambitious vision: to prove that technical education, rooted in inclusion and strong employer partnerships, can transform life chances at scale. Located in one of the country’s most socio-economically challenged areas, the UTC now achieves outcomes above national averages, with disadvantaged learners outperforming peers nationally.

Under his leadership, students benefit from what he describes as “Two Golden Tickets” — strong academic outcomes alongside meaningful employer experience. The school’s approach has gained national and international recognition, with innovations such as IndEX and EmployAble now being adopted more widely across the education sector.

Ofsted has described the school as “life-changing”, with students reporting a renewed sense of purpose, ambition and engagement in learning. In the most recent inspection, the school received 5 Exceptional and 2 Strong grades.

Rod Williams, CEO of Tes, commented: