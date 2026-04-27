London Design & Engineering UTC CEO shortlisted for Headteacher of the Year

Geoffrey Fowler, Headteacher of London Design & Engineering UTC, has been shortlisted for the prestigious Headteacher of the Year (State Sector) at the Tes Schools Awards 2026.

The Tes Awards celebrate the very best teachers and school leaders across the UK. Geoffrey’s nomination recognises his transformative leadership in founding and developing London Design & Engineering UTC into a nationally recognised centre of excellence for technical education. Chair of the Board of Directors for London Design & Engineering UTC, Anne Heal, shared:

We are thrilled to have this tremendous recognition of LDE UTC’s CEO and Principal. It marks the culmination of years of dedication to young people that the board and I have witnessed first hand from Geoffrey. He is a tremendous and inspirational leader and it is a joy to have him lead LDE.

Since opening the school in 2016, Geoffrey has led with a clear and ambitious vision: to prove that technical education, rooted in inclusion and strong employer partnerships, can transform life chances at scale. Located in one of the country’s most socio-economically challenged areas, the UTC now achieves outcomes above national averages, with disadvantaged learners outperforming peers nationally.

Under his leadership, students benefit from what he describes as “Two Golden Tickets”, strong academic outcomes alongside meaningful employer experience. The school’s approach has gained national and international recognition, with innovations such as IndEX and EmployAble now being adopted more widely across the education sector. Ofsted has described the school as “life-changing”, with students reporting a renewed sense of purpose, ambition and engagement in learning. In the most recent inspection, the school received 5 Exceptional and 2 Strong grades. Rod Williams, CEO of Tes, commented:

This year’s shortlist showcases the exceptional standard of entries across the Tes Schools Awards, reflecting the breadth of impact being delivered in UK education… The Tes Schools Awards are designed to recognise and elevate this work, celebrating those making a measurable difference to pupils, staff and communities across the UK – and with a record number of nominations received this year, it clearly reinforces the strength and impact being delivered across the UK education sector.

Reacting to the news, Geoffrey Fowler said:

It was a real surprise to find out I had been shortlisted, and I’m absolutely over the moon. This recognition isn’t about me, it reflects the passion, commitment and belief of our amazing team and our incredible learners. What we’ve built together at LDE shows what’s possible when you combine high expectations with opportunity, and I’m incredibly proud of our community

This year’s awards will be hosted by award-winning comedian, writer and presenter Katherine Ryan, with winners announced at a gala ceremony on 19th June at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane, London.