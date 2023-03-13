Shopping Cart

From education to employment

London Learning Consortium hosted an online event for employers and their free recruitment services

London Learning Consortium March 13, 2023
0 Comments
llc
  • London Learning Consortium invited employers to join a virtual networking presentation to provide information about their fully funded recruitment process to help their staff be better equipped for Health and Social Care roles.    
  • LLC explained step by step how our ESF (European Social Fund) Academies Team train jobseekers to gain additional employability support. 
  • The aim of the virtual event was to educate employers on how LLC can help them with any training needs for their staff or recruitment of staff and equip them with the relevant qualifications before starting their role.    

On the 9th of March, London Learning Consortium ran an online webinar to provide information about their FREE recruitment services for employers. As it was explored during the meeting. LLC helps employers with an analysis of their current training and recruitment needs as well as carrying out the training needed for new members of staff to be better qualified for the role. 

The event was hosted by Shyhena, Employer Engagement Manager “London Learning Consortium provides many services for employers in the Health and Social Care sector, which can be fully funded. Using our amazing employability platform, we make sure that the candidates joining your business are qualified and ready for their new role.” 

London Learning Consortium (LLC) offers a fully funded recruitment service for employers, which provides you with access to a wide network of job seekers, currently engaged in our skills and employability programmes, who are aged 16+, unemployed or economically inactive, and live in London.

LLC offers a comprehensive programme of support to prepare candidates to progress into employment such as:

  • Career Coaching
  • Information Advice and Guidance (IAG) to ensure they make informed choices about their applications.
  • Sector-specific training to ensure candidates have the required knowledge and skills to enter the relevant vacancy for example; SIA license, DBS checks, Care Certificate, CSCS Card, Paediatric 1st Aid etc.
  • Sector-specific qualifications to ensure candidates are fully qualified to enter employment or progress to the next level.
  • Support with Basic Skills; English Maths, Digital Skills, ESOL, Employability and Personal and Social Development as required.
  • Tailored Sector Based Work Academies to prepare candidates for employment specifically in your organisation, leading to guaranteed interviews.
  • Access to wider government funding streams to continue support in the workplace such as Apprenticeships and short CPD courses.
  • Work placement to provide up-to-date experience in a relevant sector.

If you are an employer looking to recruit or upskill your workplace then visit the Services for Employers page and get in touch today. 

Published in: Education, Employability, Work and leadership
London Learning Consortium

