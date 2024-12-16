Lord Blunkett opens digital hub at the North’s only adult residential college

Lord Blunkett has officially opened a £422,000 digital hub at the North’s only adult residential college.

The investment has modernised the library at Northern College, which is based within the Grade 1 listed Wentworth Castle, Barnsley, South Yorkshire.

Regionally, the demand for digital skills in South Yorkshire is increasing as technology becomes central to many organisations across different sectors.

The library upgrade has been funded by the government’s Local Skills Improvement Fund. Next year, as part of the project, the college will also unveil an immersive digital classroom.

Immersive technology enables students to experience real world training environments across a range of industries via virtual and augmented reality.

Emma Beal, Principal and Chief Executive, Northern College, said: “We have a strong track record of raising aspirations and providing life changing education opportunities for adults.

“We are delighted to officially open our digital hub as part of a longer term project. A key aim is to ensure that under-represented groups who are often digitally excluded have access to high quality digital resources and support.

“Providing the latest digital training will equip our students with vital skills for new careers and that employers in our region need.”

The library facilities and resources will give students, such as those studying residentially, access to digital study spaces including during the evenings and weekends.

Northern College provides short courses as well as academic and vocational qualifications to adults mainly from South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire.

A significant number of learners are from disadvantaged backgrounds and decide to stay residentially for part of the week so they can immerse themselves in their studies. Returning to education later in life helps to boost their knowledge, skills and employment prospects.

During the official opening on 29th November 2024, dignitaries including Lord Blunkett and Oliver Coppard, South Yorkshire Mayor, met with staff and students and toured the college’s facilities.

Lord Blunkett, a former Secretary of State for Education and Employment, and now member of the House of Lords, said: “Lifelong learning is not just vital for the wellbeing of individuals seeking to adapt to an ever-changing world, but fundamental to the government’s agenda, emphasised earlier this week, of enabling people to return to work after redundancy or periods of ill health.

“Modern transformational learning resources play a critical part in enabling students to connect with the technology of the future and to access sources of learning in a way which was inconceivable even a decade ago.

“Access to these facilities and educational opportunity for those most disadvantaged or previously excluded from opportunity is an essential tenet of the work of the Northern College, and this investment will facilitate achieving the outcomes desired by everyone involved.”

Staff from the Association of Colleges, Department for Education, Doncaster Chamber of Commerce, Sheffield City Council, South Yorkshire Colleges Partnership, South Yorkshire Mayoral Authority (SYMCA) and West Yorkshire Combined Authority attended the event.

Students from the University of Sheffield, who have been involved in a digital project capturing the history of the college, were involved in showcasing some of the facilities.

Northern College student Sarah Porter, 38, who is completing a one year Access to Health Science Professions course, said: “It is great to see the library facilities updated. Digital skills are something that I have had to develop at the college.

“Returning to studying as an adult can be an anxious time. But the environment is inclusive and the college is set in peaceful surroundings. It’s good to study with other adults. I feel comfortable here.”

Digital skills are increasingly important in the modern economy according to a Skills England report published in September 2024. The report highlights that basic digital skills are important to the majority (92%) of employers. However, nationally around 7.5 million working age adults do not have basic digital skills.

The South Yorkshire Local Skills Improvement Plan (LSIP) 2023 to 2026 has found that there are growing digital skills gaps regionally. Regional colleges, training providers and universities altogether secured £4.2 million from the Local Skills Improvement Fund (LSIF) last year to develop digital skills.

The LSIP and LSIF are backed by Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, as well as Doncaster Chamber of Commerce and Sheffield Chamber of Commerce.

Carrie Sudbury, Chief Executive, Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, commented: “The new digital hub at Northern College is a fantastic step forward for our region, giving adults the chance to develop essential digital skills that are so important in today’s world. It’s great to see this investment helping to modernise facilities and meet the growing demand for tech expertise in South Yorkshire.

“Northern College does incredible work supporting adults, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds, to gain the skills and confidence they need to change their lives. This new hub is another brilliant example of how they’re helping to drive opportunity and growth in our community.”