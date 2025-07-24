LRN Becomes First UK Exam Board to Receive IBCC Approval for Level 2 Qualification Equivalent to SSC in Pakistan

Learning Resource Network (LRN), a globally recognised UK awarding organisation, is delighted to announce that its Level 2 Pre-A Foundation Studies qualification has been formally approved by the Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) of Pakistan. This landmark achievement makes LRN the first UK exam board to receive official IBCC equivalence for a Level 2 qualification, affirming its status as comparable to the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) within the Pakistani national framework.

This recognition not only affirms the academic integrity and international standard of LRN’s qualification, but also opens a seamless pathway for learners in Pakistan. Students who complete the Pre-A Foundation Studies programme can now progress confidently into higher secondary education within the national system such as A-Levels, Intermediate qualifications, or LRN’s own Level 3 Pre-U Foundation Studies as well as into international academic routes.

The qualification itself has been carefully crafted to prepare learners for further academic study. It incorporates a balanced assessment structure consisting of externally marked written examinations and internally assessed assignments. This approach supports a range of learning styles while upholding the highest standards of academic rigour. Students are evaluated not only on theoretical understanding but also on their ability to apply knowledge in practical, real-world contexts.

Dr Muhammad Zohaib Tariq, Chief Executive Officer of LRN, commented:

“This is a proud moment for LRN and for international education in Pakistan. Receiving official equivalence from the IBCC demonstrates the credibility, quality, and relevance of our qualifications. It reinforces our mission to provide learners worldwide with access to affordable, high-quality, and globally benchmarked education. As the first UK awarding body to secure this approval at Level 2, LRN is honoured to lead the way in connecting global qualifications with national academic progression.”

Angelica De Paiva, Assessment Manager at LRN, added:

“The Pre-A Foundation Studies qualification has been designed to build core academic competencies, including English language proficiency, study skills, and critical thinking. It helps learners develop the behaviours and confidence needed for success at the next stage of their educational journey. Our integrated assessment model combining written tasks with assignment work offers a fair and inclusive route to achievement.”

This development provides Pakistani learners with a valuable alternative to traditional national routes, allowing them to benefit from a UK-based qualification without losing local academic recognition. The qualification supports aspirations for further study both within Pakistan and internationally, providing flexibility, mobility, and confidence for learners and their families.

LRN remains committed to supporting national education goals while offering internationally recognised solutions that foster inclusive growth, learner achievement, and global opportunity.