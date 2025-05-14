Lucie’s designs transform MP’s office space

Lucie Fairbrother, a Graphic and Visual Design student at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) is proudly showcasing her artwork after her designs were selected to be installed in the constituency office for a local MP.

Students on the Graphic and Visual Design course at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) were recently commissioned to create designs to brighten up Member of Parliament for South Derbyshire, Samantha Niblett’s constituency office in Swadlincote.

They were given a live brief by Samantha which focused on incorporating South Derbyshire landmarks into the designs, visually representing the area on the office walls.

Samantha was impressed with all of the designs presented and selected Lucie’s design focusing on South Derbyshire landmarks as the overall winner. Lucie then refined the graphic in response to feedback before the College’s Sign and Print Academy printed the final artwork and installed it in the constituency office.

Lucie said: “It was a really exciting brief to work on and I can’t quite believe my design has been selected. I wanted to focus my design on South Derbyshire itself – choosing landmarks at the heart of South Derbyshire. I included Sharpe’s Pottery, Hicks Lodge and Calke Abbey – places that people who live in South Derbyshire would recognise or those who visit South Derbyshire would come for.

“It’s surreal seeing my work printed that big. I really love doing live briefs – it feels like you’re working towards something that will make a difference. I can also add experiences like this to my CV and portfolio to stand out to employers.”

Samantha Niblett, MP for South Derbyshire commented: “I was keen that my constituency office reflects the constituency I serve and when I visited BSDC and saw the graphics department, it seemed an ideal opportunity to have some artwork designed by local students, and at the same time provide them with real commercial experience for their portfolio. My team and I were bowled over by the high standard, creativity, and professionalism of the students and the way they each pitched their ideas. All of the submissions were impressive. The bar was high, but Lucie’s design was a unanimous winner. Now that the artwork has been installed, I am thrilled with how it looks on the walls and really appreciate the superb design.”

Paul Eaton, Course Leader at BSDC, added: “This project has been an invaluable opportunity for our students to gain practical experience by working on a real client brief. They not only presented their ideas but also saw their designs come to life in a professional environment. With Lucie’s artwork now proudly displayed in Samantha’s office, it’s wonderful to her creativity and hard work celebrated in such a prominent way.”