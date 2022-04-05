Makeup college boosts recruitment with hires of previous students

GlamCandy, one of the UK’s leading makeup academies, has bolstered staff numbers with the appointment of 18 former students.

The Scottish-based institution selected the hires from over 100 applicants to the college with an aim to encourage amateur makeup artists to join the business.

Hayley Harvey-Smith, CEO and director at GlamCandy, said:

“It’s been fantastic to see the eagerness of our students who want to continue to grow their careers with us. Most of our artistry team are now professional makeup artists who started their studies at GlamCandy. We’ve also had staff go on to pursue their own careers in business, opening salons, beauty influencers or leading successful freelance careers.”

GlamCandy is busy rebuilding its staff count from the impact of the pandemic, and the college is taking into consideration the demand for those wanting to get into the industry. The business continues to work with renowned makeup brands from around the globe, including H Beauty and L’Oreal to help advertise new roles.

Hayley continues: “We are a rapidly growing business and will be introducing a yearly recruitment drive to appoint fresh assistants with work for all levels.”

Rachael Melrose, a newly appointed brand trainer at GlamCandy, said:

“After being with GlamCandy for almost five years, I know how it feels to grow as an artist and an individual. When I started with the business, it was in its very early stage, so to see how much it has flourished is incredibly rewarding.

“We have so many opportunities coming up over the next few months, and I can’t wait to start training and allocating students jobs. I also run my own beauty business outside of GlamCandy, so I can also continue to teach them what they need to develop to work in the industry.”

GlamCandy offers a range of fees, funding, bursaries, and loans to those interested in leading a successful career in the beauty industry. Students are able to learn from some of the finest technical makeup artists in the UK.

Megan Reith, now also a permanent GlamCandy team member, said:

“I recently studied the HNC in fashion makeup at the college. With their help and support, not only did I gain knowledge and skills, but my confidence soared as well.

“As I was finishing the course, I noticed their job advertisement for freelance assistant tutors and jumped at the opportunity. I wanted to follow in my tutors’ footsteps and have the opportunity to pass on my knowledge and skills to future students.

“I am so grateful to GlamCandy for giving me this opportunity to be a part of their team and I can’t wait to start this new journey.”

The creative college is busy enrolling the next cohort of HNC students and various short courses. Those interested in applying can do so by visiting the GlamCandy website: https://glamcandy.co.uk/

