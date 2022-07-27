Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Emsi becomes Lightcast

Making an ILR submission just got easier with OneFile

OneFile July 27, 2022
0 Comments
Onefile, man looking at laptop

OneFile, the UK’s leading apprenticeship Ed-Tech SaaS supplier, today announces a major update to it’s ILR product.  The update includes several key new features including, Funding Information System (FIS) tool integration, learner data checker, visual dashboard and programme templates.  These new features have been added to ensure ILR submissions are easier to submit, error free and there are no delays in receiving apprenticeship funding for organisations.

Already in use by several public and private sector organisations, OneFile ILR plays a crucial role in helping our customers manage their user data and ensure they claim the correct level of funding.

I love the look of OneFile’s ILR… I’m impressed with the ‘Check Learner Data’ feature using the embedded FIS integration which ensures that my submission is error-free

Jane Waddup, Qualifications & Apprenticeship Coordinator, Hampshire Constabulary

Sue Thexton, Executive Vice President and Managing Director said: “OneFile ILR allows our customers to make their ILR submissions easily and accurately. It can identify errors in their data quickly with the new FIS tool while providing transparency through its intuitive dashboard and reporting feature. Customers can now focus on other important tasks knowing that submissions are error-free and there are no delays in receiving their funding.”

Education, EdTech
OneFile

