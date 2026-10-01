Manufacturing leader goes back to the classroom to strengthen skills behind 300-strong workforce

A MANUFACTURING leader responsible for more than 300 employees at one of North Wales’s largest production sites completed a business degree with Coleg Cambria to strengthen the leadership skills behind his engineering career.

Scott Clarke, from Connah’s Quay, achieved the BSc (Hons) Applied Business Management at Cambria’s Northop Business School, having previously finished the Foundation Degree in Applied Business Management.

Scott trained as an engineer at the former Deeside College and has worked in manufacturing and engineering for more than 25 years.

He has spent the last decade as Plant Manager at Kingspan’s Holywell site, leading more than 300 of the company’s 450 staff and overseeing all operational aspects of the business, which produces high-performance insulation.

“I know the operational side of the role inside out, but it was a great opportunity to learn new skills and gain accreditation to support the experience I’ve built over many years,” said Scott.

“As you progress through your career you often find yourself managing people without ever having had formal qualifications in leadership, finance or HR. I deal with those areas every day, but studying them in depth has cemented that knowledge and given me even more credibility when having conversations with our teams and external partners.

“I love my role here and having this qualification alongside my engineering background is something I’m proud of. It has shown me that I can complete a degree while balancing work and family life, and that’s given me confidence for whatever comes next.”

Before joining Kingspan, Scott spent a decade in the automotive industry, having earlier travelled the world as a self-employed engineer installing, commissioning, and repairing machinery.

“The biggest adjustment was academic writing,” he said.

“I write reports every day at work, but writing essays and researching at degree level is completely different.

“It was a commitment, attending one day a week alongside remote learning and then studying during evenings and weekends, but my wife Kelly and our sons, Sam and Lewis, were amazing. I genuinely couldn’t have done it without their support.”

Scott’s dissertation explored ‘Accidental Leadership’, examining how skilled engineers and operators are often promoted into management roles without formal leadership training. He studied modules spanning strategic management, operations, finance, HR, leadership and marketing, applying his learning directly to workplace challenges.

His experience also inspired Kingspan to host first-year Applied Business Management learners, and the company is now exploring apprenticeship opportunities to support future leadership development.

“The course was approachable, flexible and welcoming,” added Scott.

“Being a 50-year-old in a class with younger students could have been intimidating, but everyone was incredibly supportive.”

Jane Keys, Assistant Principal for Employer Engagement at Coleg Cambria, said: “Scott’s achievement is a fantastic example of how higher-level professional qualifications can complement years of industry experience.

“Our BSc (Hons) Applied Business Management programme has been designed for people already in employment, enabling them to develop strategic leadership, finance, operations and people management skills while applying that learning directly in the workplace.

“Scott has embraced every opportunity and is a wonderful example of the impact higher education can have on both personal and professional development.”