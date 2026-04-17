Media students quiz deputy council leader

Barking & Dagenham College was delighted to welcome Cllr Dominic Twomey, Deputy Leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, to its Rush Green Campus for an inspiring and highly interactive Q&A session with its Media students.

The visit created a valuable opportunity for students to engage directly with a senior local leader and gain insight into the issues affecting their community, while also developing practical skills that will support their future careers.

It formed part of the College’s ongoing commitment to giving students meaningful opportunities to engage with local leaders, explore issues shaping their community, and develop real world professional skills.

Over the course of the session, students asked thoughtful and challenging questions on a range of topics, including crime, community safety, and future opportunities for young people across the Borough.

The discussion allowed students to explore complex issues in a supportive environment, while also gaining a clearer understanding of how local government approaches decision making and policy development. It also gave them the confidence to voice their opinions and engage in meaningful dialogue with a senior decision maker.

The event also doubled as an exceptional hands on learning experience. Second year students took full responsibility for the technical production, running a complete multi camera recording of the session as part of their practical training in live broadcast and studio operations. This included managing camera angles, sound, and overall production quality, giving them a realistic insight into the demands of working in a live media environment.

Meanwhile, first year students formed the live audience and led the Q&A, gaining valuable experience in interviewing, communication, and on camera presentation, all of which are essential skills within the media industry.

Cllr Twomey’s openness and willingness to engage in discussion made a strong impression on the students and encouraged them to explore the issues that matter most. His insights into local policy, youth opportunities, and the importance of civic participation offered the students a unique perspective on how local government works, how decisions are made and how young people can play an active role in shaping their community.

The session also showcased the College’s strong emphasis on practical, industry focused learning, giving students the chance to apply their skills in a real production environment. By combining political engagement with real production experience, the session highlighted the value of giving students opportunities that extend beyond the classroom and will help equip them with the confidence, skills, and understanding they need to succeed in both their studies and future careers.

Experiences like this are designed to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-life application, helping students better understand how their studies connect to wider societal conversations and career pathways.