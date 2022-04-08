Cart

From education to employment

MEDWAY COUNCIL MAKES ‘MISERLY’ COMPENSATION OFFER FOR SCHOOL STAFF IN DICKENS COUNTRY

Aliyah April 8, 2022
FAB EPA2022

Our members are having to go cap in hand to their bosses to say ‘please sir, can I have some more’, say GMB Union 

GMB union has heavily criticised the decision by Medway Council to impose a ‘miserly’ compensation offer to hundreds of their employees over historic underpayment. 

These school workers, predominantly low-paid women, are being given just two weeks’ pay despite being underpaid for years due to a miscalculation of their holiday pay while working a term-time only contract, which is typically 39 weeks out of 52. 

The offer is particularly low, given that other local authorities, such as Kent County Council and the Royal Borough of Greenwich have offered packages of at least double this amount. 

Mick Simpkin, GMB Regional Organiser said: 

“The irony isn’t lost on GMB that in the heart of Dickens country, our members are having to go cap in hand to their bosses to say ‘please sir, can I have some more.’ 

“These workers aren’t even asking for all the money that they are historically owed – just a reasonable settlement which is in line with what colleagues have received in neighbouring areas.   

“They seem determined to make this ‘A Tale of Two Cities.’ 

“We were hopeful that our well-attended demo outside February’s full council meeting might have shown the strength of feeling, but the councillors have carried on regardless. 

“With the cost of living on the increase, GMB had Great Expectations the council would do the right thing.  It would appear that they are being as miserly as Ebeneezer Scrooge.” 

