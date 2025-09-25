Middlesbrough College Secures Funding to Transform Teaching

Middlesbrough College Group has been awarded funding to become a founding member of the Education Endowment Foundation’s (EEF) new Evidence Partnership for the 16-19 sector.

The College Group is one of only six institutions across the country – and the only one in the North East – selected to join the new partnership, which aims to translate world-class research into practical teaching improvements.

As an Evidence Partner, Middlesbrough College Group will:

Increase awareness of the EEF within the 16-19 sector.

Share evidence-based resources and approaches.

Translate findings into actionable practice through case studies, blogs, videos and other formats.

Build regional networks to support collaboration between providers and partners.

The initiative is designed to help close the persistent attainment gap affecting socio-economically disadvantaged learners, who, by the end of secondary school, face an average learning gap of 19.1 months compared to their peers.

Tamara Pierce, Group Director of Teaching, Learning and Assessment at Middlesbrough College, said:

“We are incredibly excited to be working with the EEF on this landmark partnership. Teaching truly makes a difference, and as the only college in the North East to be part of this initiative, we are determined to ensure disadvantaged learners don’t face unnecessary barriers to success.

“This opportunity resonates deeply with our mission as a College – to raise aspirations, share best practice and deliver meaningful impact for learners and communities across our region.”

Middlesbrough College Group joins five other leading institutions as founding Evidence Partners: Thomas Rotherham College, New City College, Exeter College, East Lancashire Learning Group, and Truro and Penwith College.

The appointment of the Evidence Partners, following a competitive application process, represents a significant milestone in the EEF’s expanded focus on the 16–19 sector.

Emily Yeomans, co-CEO of the EEF, said:

“The 16-19 phase is a pivotal stage for young people, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, as they work towards achieving their full potential and securing vital qualifications.

“There is clear appetite across the sector for stronger evidence that speaks directly to the challenges colleges face – enabling them to use their resources more effectively and better support their learners. By building a collaborative partnership, where members can share practice and embed evidence use, we aim to help reduce the entrenched inequalities that many young people still experience across the country.

“We are delighted to be working with Middlesbrough College Group and our other partner colleges to launch this new evidence partnership.”