Millions of young people to be inspired by new youth cast backed by Aviva and EY

Young entrepreneur Jack Parsons, who dropped out of school at 16, meets with business leaders on “My Duvet Flip” podcast to help prepare students for the world of work.

Following a hugely successful first season, garnering over 2 million views across social media, Jack Parsons’ “My Duvet Flip” podcast returns for another season. In the series, Jack interviews business leaders and politicians as they share everything they’ve learnt throughout their careers with the aim of motivating young people to flip the duvet in the morning and thrive.

The star studded line up for this season includes Matt Brittin, President of Google Europe, Dragon’s Den star Theo Paphitis and Lloyds Banking Group CEO Charlie Nunn, to name just a few, with Jack previously hosting Rishi Sunak, who’s currently running for Prime Minister as well as Amanda Blanc, CEO of Aviva amongst others in the previous season.

Jack and the team at Youth Group have worked closely with Aviva and EY on My Duvet Flip to get such a diverse line up of successful guests from a variety of educational backgrounds, with some having masters degrees from elite universities and others having dropped out of secondary school at just 16. Together, they discuss topics like personal finance and career skills, areas which currently are not taught very comprehensively in school.

Theo Paphitis, the former Dragon’s Den Star who appears on the new season of “My Duvet Flip” said following the podcast that it “was great to discuss with you jack some of the opportunities that are available to young people.”

Jack started the podcast, originally just for one season, after struggling with his own motivation during lockdown. However, after 750000 young people responded with positive engagements through likes and comments, it was clear that the series provided some valuable guidance for students looking to find their way in their careers.

Jack Parsons, the UK’s Chief Youth Officer comments,

“I’m thrilled to be able to bring out a second series of “My Duvet Flip” and share the motivational and honest conversations I’ve been lucky enough to have with some of Britain’s most successful business leaders. For me, the podcast is all about supporting the millions of young people across the UK and helping them feel empowered to achieve their own goals.”

Overall it is so encouraging to see such influential figures come together with Jack to produce real, meaningful content that can help young people thrive in their careers. The trailer for the new season of “My Duvet Flip” is now live on Jack Parsons’ YouTube channel, with new spotlights being released every two weeks. Keep your eyes peeled across Jack’s social media channels for some smaller clips too!

