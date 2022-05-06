MIP Politecnico di Milano rebranding as they change name and identity

MIP Politecnico di Milano, the Graduate School of Business of the Milanese University, is changing image with a new name and brand. Now, the MIP brand becomes POLIMI Graduate School of Management.

The rebranding – led by Interbrand, a global leader in brand consulting – stems from the desire to express and accelerate a broad path of change, started in 2020, which has led the school to launch a new strategic plan and to redefine its purpose and values.

“The need to adopt a new name emerged precisely by talking to our students, alumni and partners, who are the beating heart of our School. MIP, an acronym for “Master in Ingegneria della Produzione” (Master in Production Engineering), no longer accurately reflected the school that we have become. We wanted something that represented us in all respects and that made it even more evident – also for an international audience – the link with the Politecnico and the city of Milan, which are both integral parts of the experience we offer our students”, explains the President, Vittorio Chiesa.

Dean Federico Frattini shares, “The path we have taken is not limited to a new logo and visual identity, but goes further, bringing with it a repositioning. POLIMI Graduate School of Management, in fact, wants to be a school rooted in Milan but present all over the world, recognised as one of the most innovative business schools and because of its commitment to building a more equitable, inclusive and mindful society.

“We want to be a place of experimentation where innovative, practical and applicable solutions are born to solve the most pressing problems that our society is experiencing. A School capable of promoting a true sense of community that brings together students, teachers and alumni, but also all the school staff. An institution that is committed to inspiring and promoting a genuine commitment to making our planet and society better, more sustainable, more equitable, and more inclusive places.”

In a context in which business schools are traditionally associated with career progress, maximising their students’ salaries, and employment data, POLIMI Graduate School of Management aims to distinguish itself more and more through the quality of its education – which is already widely attested – and for its ability to convey a new message that speaks of a passion for innovation, as well as collaboration, respect and attention to the world around us.

“Today, the world’s most influential brands have a responsibility to lead the economic, environmental, social and cultural debate, contributing to the development of the communities in which they operate. This is particularly true in the case of an institution like POLIMI Graduate School of Management”, says Manfredi Ricca, Interbrand’s Global Chief Strategy Officer.

“The growth trajectory developed with the School focuses on the three aspects that make it unique – Make, Connect, and Ignite. A true manifesto for change which will inspire the POLIMI Graduate School of Management’s next strategic moves, aimed at consolidating its local impact and global growth.”

Published in