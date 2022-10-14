MIT Press joins OpenAthens Federation

Libraries now benefit from a more secure and seamless user experience when accessing MIT Press journals.

The MIT Press is pleased to announce that it has joined the OpenAthens Federation. A secure cloud-based service that provides a fast and reliable connection to digital content, OpenAthens will help extend the reach of MIT Press content to more library customers globally.

OpenAthens provides federated single sign-on to library resources from any country or sector. Many libraries are increasingly turning to federated single sign-on because it is secure, stable, and scalable, especially compared to IP recognition. Thanks to the new partnership, 200 mutual MIT Press and OpenAthens library customers now benefit from a more secure and seamless user experience when accessing MIT Press journals.

As more libraries adopt OpenAthens single sign-on it will reduce time on setup for access to publisher resources. This is a massive benefit to both libraries and publishers in terms of scaling up secure access to services.

Nick Lindsay, Director of Journals and Open Access at the MIT Press said:

“We’ve seen an increase in customer demand for federated single sign-on access to library resources. We are pleased that our library partners will now benefit from OpenAthens’ superior user experience and granular usage statistics.”

Brian Erb, Director of Library Support and Training at Florida Academic Library Services Cooperative, commented:

“We see the most usage increases for resources on publisher platforms such as MIT Press that support federated single sign-on. This is because our library users often start their search for a specific article using Google rather than a library webpage, then simply log in using their institutional credentials.”

Kieran Prince, Business Development Manager, OpenAthens noted:

“We’re delighted to welcome MIT Press to the OpenAthens Federation. Our library community will gain huge value from our collaboration. As we continue to grow, even more libraries can look forward to accessing MIT Press content in a more secure and seamless way. We’ve also enjoyed working with Silverchair who have contributed so much to this industry and were key to successfully onboarding the MIT Press.”

