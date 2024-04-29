More Universities opt to use the Test of Mathematics for University Admission (TMUA) administered by Pearson VUE 

Durham University, the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) and the University of Warwick have joined Imperial College London and the University of Cambridge in incorporating the Test of Mathematics for University Admission (TMUA) into their selection process for 2025 entry.

These world-class, research-intensive institutions will use the TMUA for selection to a number of Mathematics and Statistics based courses, as well as some in Economics, Computer and Data Science.

The TMUA is one of two computer-based assessments that will be delivered by University Admissions Tests-UK (UAT-UK) for 2025 entry. UAT-UK is a new joint venture between the University of Cambridge and Imperial College London, which launched at the start of 2024, with a mission to streamline admissions processes for science, engineering, and mathematics-based degrees, and a commitment to accessibility in the admissions process.

The TMUA and the brand-new Engineering and Science Admissions Test (ESAT) are multiple-choice admissions tests, which will be administered through Pearson VUE and its global network of professional test centres.

Lizzie Burrows, Director of Marketing, Recruitment and Admissions at Imperial College London and a Director of UAT-UK said:

“We are delighted that Durham, LSE and Warwick have opted to continue their use of the TMUA for at least the next three years, joining Imperial College London and the University of Cambridge. UAT-UK’s ambition is to provide tests that candidates can sit for multiple university applications, and to ensure that whilst we offer a high-quality applicant experience, cost is not a barrier to participation. Sitting a single test reduces pressure on the candidate and promotes a transparent and streamlined process for university admission. We are excited about the number of universities that have already shown interest in using both the TMUA and the ESAT for the 2026 application cycle and beyond”.

Dr Elizabeth Hough, Director of Admissions at the University of Warwick, commented:

“We are very pleased to announce our continued use of the TMUA for at least the next three years. The volume of applications we receive from high calibre applicants means entry to Warwick courses is highly competitive. With application numbers likely to show continued growth over the next few years, our use of this admissions test reflects our commitment to a fair selection process and forms a key part of our strategy moving forward”.

Richard Emborg, Director of Student Recruitment and Admissions at Durham University said:

“The TMUA has enabled us to identify excellent candidates with the aptitude necessary for success on courses. We are delighted to be continuing our use of the TMUA for entry onto our Mathematics and Statistics courses and feel positive that the move to computer-based assessments and delivery through professional test centres will enhance the applicant experience.

Simon Beattie, Head of Admissions, at LSE said:

“The TMUA is key in evidencing an applicant’s mathematical thinking and reasoning skills needed for progression to the type of mathematics students will encounter at university. LSE will be using the TMUA as a selection tool across many of our courses, some as a compulsory element, and as recommended for others”.

Full information on which courses require the TMUA will be provided on the relevant institutional websites.

About the TMUA:

The Test of Mathematics for University Admission (TMUA) is designed to test candidates’ mathematical thinking and reasoning skills.

Candidates will need to register independently for the test at a Pearson VUE test centre in one of two test sittings:

Wednesday 16 or Thursday 17 October (registration will open on the Pearson VUE website on Thursday 1 August and close on Monday 16 September 2024)

Wednesday 8 or Thursday 9 January (registration will open on Thursday 24 October and close on Monday 9 December 2024).

Applicants to Imperial, Durham, LSE and Warwick will have a choice of the October or January test sitting. If candidates also intend to apply to Cambridge, they must sit the test in October.

The results will be automatically shared with participating universities that candidates intend to apply for to make the process as seamless as possible.

A test entry fee applies: