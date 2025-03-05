MP Andrew Pakes Engages with Local Employers and Apprentices to Champion Apprenticeship Growth in Peterborough

Local employers and apprentices gathered last Friday for a roundtable discussion with Andrew Pakes, MP for Peterborough and Co-Chair of the Apprenticeships APPG, to discuss how to increase apprenticeship opportunities in the region. Hosted by leading accountancy training provider First Intuition, the event highlighted the crucial role that accountancy apprenticeships play in supporting economic growth and addressing critical skills shortages in the sector.

During the discussion, employers and apprentices shared their experiences of the apprenticeship system, highlighting both its successes and the challenges that need to be addressed to make apprenticeships more accessible and flexible. A key topic was the need to tackle the persistent stigma around apprenticeships and to improve awareness of available opportunities, particularly for young people and career changers.

Key takeaways included:

Expand apprenticeship opportunities : More needs to be done to make apprenticeships accessible for young people and career changers, tackling stigma and ensuring schools actively promote them as a viable alternative to university.

: More needs to be done to make apprenticeships accessible for young people and career changers, tackling stigma and ensuring schools actively promote them as a viable alternative to university. Greater flexibility in the system : The apprenticeship system must be more adaptable, with shorter, modular courses and a reformed levy to help businesses take on and retain apprentices more easily. Shorter, modular apprenticeships at Levels 2 and 3 would bridge the gap for school leavers and career changers.

: The apprenticeship system must be more adaptable, with shorter, modular courses and a reformed levy to help businesses take on and retain apprentices more easily. Shorter, modular apprenticeships at Levels 2 and 3 would bridge the gap for school leavers and career changers. Boost employer support and investment: Businesses need clearer guidance, financial flexibility, and a more employer-driven system to encourage investment in apprenticeships and long-term workforce development.

Andrew Pakes MP commented:

“It was fantastic to engage with local employers and apprentices in Peterborough and hear firsthand how apprenticeships are building vital skills and driving our local economy. We need to ensure these opportunities are available to everyone, particularly young people and those looking to retrain. By working together, we can break down the stigma around apprenticeships, promote their value, and create a more flexible system that meets the needs of both learners and businesses, ensuring Peterborough remains a hub for talent.”

Employers from local firms in Peterborough, including Saffery, Streets Chartered Accountants, AMFRESH Group, News UK, and Bensons for Beds, that joined the roundtable highlighted concerns about the complexity of the apprenticeship levy and the need for greater flexibility to ensure businesses can invest in training the next generation of skilled workers. There was strong employer support for Level 7 apprenticeships as a vital pathway for developing highly skilled professionals, particularly in accountancy. Many also supported the introduction of shorter, modular apprenticeships at Level 2 and 3 to provide a structured pathway into careers while allowing learners to enter the workforce before committing to full qualifications. These flexible pathways would bridge the gap for school leavers and career changers, providing entry-level pipelines into accountancy and other professions.

First Intuition’s Director, Gareth John, commented on the success of the event in bringing together employers and apprentices and ensuring ongoing support for accountancy apprenticeship pathways. He said:

“I was delighted with the success of our Peterborough employer roundtable meeting with Andrew Pakes MP. It was brilliant to engage with an MP who is such a powerful advocate for apprenticeships at both the local and the national level. Andrew was clearly very interested to listen to the views of some of the clients that First Intuition deliver accountancy apprenticeships for. He was especially keen to hear from the learners who joined us and understand the way that apprenticeship programmes from level 2 to level 7 have benefitted their careers in the accountancy and finance sector.”

The discussion also touched on the urgent need to improve careers advice in schools, with many employers noting that apprenticeship opportunities are often overlooked in favour of traditional university routes. Apprentices in attendance shared their own experiences, stressing the importance of raising awareness among students, teachers, and parents about the benefits of apprenticeships.

As Peterborough faces some of the highest youth unemployment rates in the country, today’s roundtable served as an important step in ensuring apprenticeship pathways remain a viable and attractive option for young people and career changers. First Intuition and local businesses will continue working with Andrew Pakes MP to drive forward apprenticeship reforms that benefit learners, employers, and the Peterborough economy.