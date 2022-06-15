National awards success as quality of teaching at online school called out for “innovative and technology-led” approach

The quality of teaching at an online, independent school has been recognised for being “innovative and technology-led” after winning a prestigious award.

Minerva’s Virtual Academy has this week been named winner in the most innovative technology-led teaching category in online lifestyle guide, Muddy Stilettos’ Best Schools Awards 2022.

Established during the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in January 2021, Minerva’s Virtual Academy is an online independent school which caters for 12 to 18-year-olds. The school delivers British education to children across the world.

It offers many of the same elements as a bricks and mortar school, with weekly assemblies, after-school clubs and school trips to ensure that students are still part of a community, but with the added flexibility of learning from home.

This award is the latest in a string of accolades and recognition for the virtual school – only last month winning the Digital Impact Award at this year’s Association for Admissions, Marketing and Communications in Independent Schools (AMCIS) conference. While, last year the team were also successful at the Education Investor Awards, scooping the Market Entrant Award.

Speaking after being named winners of this latest award, Lawrence Tubb, Headmaster at Minerva, said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to have had the quality of our teaching called out and as a result, win a Muddy Stilettos’ Best Schools Award. This is tremendous recognition and testament to the hard work of our skilled and dedicated teachers and mentors.

“Our overarching aim is to provide innovative, technology-led teaching, so it’s wonderful to be recognised for this so soon after we launched. We believe our approach – of combining smart technology and engaging online resources with one-to-one support and group learning – is perfect for modern times.

“We allow our pupils the flexibility to learn from the comfort of their home, anywhere in the world, while ensuring they develop the social skills required to live rich and fulfilling lives and succeed in the future.”

Hero Brown, Muddy Stilettos Editor-in-Chief, said:

“A big congratulations to Minerva’s Virtual Academy for winning the most innovative technology-led teaching category in our Best Schools Awards 2022.

“Since publishing our first school review back in 2013 – almost 10 years ago – Muddy Stilettos has had a strong affinity to schools with an holistic approach to education, that prioritise pastoral care and are vibrant and outward facing. At Muddy, we write as national journalists but with a parents’ perspective in mind, always keen to provide an honest insight.”

For further information about Minerva’s Virtual Academy, visit: www.minervavirtual.com

