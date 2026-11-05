National Remembrance Gardens welcomes new Supported Interns

Three Supported Interns from Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) have begun placements at the Royal British Legion National Remembrance Gardens for the 2026/27 academic year, building on the success of a partnership that continues to provide young people with valuable workplace experience.

Charlie Haste, Jack Lindsey and Georgina Mantle have begun nine-month placements with the Remembrance Gardens’ Grounds and Landscape team, where they will work alongside staff and volunteers to support day-to-day grounds maintenance while developing their skills, confidence and independence in a real working environment.

The Supported Internship programme helps young people with additional needs gain practical experience and develop the employability skills needed to progress towards sustained employment. Throughout their placements, the interns will learn the fundamentals of grounds management, gain experience using equipment safely and effectively, and develop valuable workplace skills.

This is the second year that the National Remembrance Gardens has partnered with Burton and South Derbyshire College to host Supported Interns. The success of last year’s placements highlighted the positive impact the programme can have on learners and employers alike, providing meaningful opportunities for young people while supporting organisations to develop inclusive workplaces.

Over the coming months, Charlie, Jack and Georgie will also take part in walks, talks and tours across the gardens and visit exhibitions to gain a deeper understanding of the nationally significant site and its work.

Paul Johnson, Grounds and Landscape Manager at the National Remembrance Gardens, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Charlie, Jack and Georgie to the team. Supported internships provide young people with invaluable experience in a real workplace environment, helping them build confidence and develop practical skills. We look forward to supporting them throughout their placements and seeing them grow over the coming months.”

Lynsey Barlow, Course Leader for Supported Internships at Burton and South Derbyshire College, added: “Our partnership with the National Remembrance Gardens continues to provide fantastic opportunities for learners to develop their skills in a supportive and professional environment. Placements such as these play a vital role in helping young people build confidence, gain meaningful work experience and prepare for future employment.”

The College is also encouraging more employers to get involved in the Supported Internship programme and experience the benefits of supporting young people as they take their first steps into the workplace. Businesses interested in offering Supported Internships are encouraged to contact the Business Development Team at Burton and South Derbyshire College by emailing [email protected].