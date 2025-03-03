Neath College Dance Lecturers Take to the Stage!

Neath College’s Dance Department has built a highly respected reputation over the past 25 years as one of the leading further education colleges for A Level and Vocational Dance courses in Wales. The department maintains strong links with National Dance Company Wales, Ballet Cymru, Taliesin Arts Centre, and National Youth Dance Wales.

Dance students are provided with sector-leading and industry-reflective courses that emphasize a commitment to career progression and a dedication to high-quality learning. This environment offers opportunities to learn new dance styles in a supportive and nurturing educational setting.

Over the past two decades, dance students have consistently progressed from the college to highly renowned courses at critically acclaimed higher educational institutions, achieving top results across the board, including multiple A* and Distinction* grades. These universities and dance conservatoires include London Studio Centre, Dance Addict, Shockout, London School of Contemporary Dance, Trinity Laban, Northern School of Contemporary Dance, The Urdang Academy, Laine Theatre Arts, Arts Educational Schools London, and many more.

Neath College Dance lecturers and students in the sell-out production of ‘Once Upon a Time’

But who are the team of lecturers behind all this success? Subject Leader for A Level Dance and Course Coordinator of Level 3 Dance, Craig Coombs, who trained at Trinity Laban and has shared a stage with Kylie Minogue, The Black-Eyed Peas, and The Marinsky Ballet, has led the dance program for the past 20 years. His vision continues to make this college a true centre of excellence for dance.

In an interview, he commented:

“Dedicating the last 20 years of my life and career to dance has been hugely rewarding. I have ignited innovative ideas that have contributed to the development of young dancers across generations, and I have seen so many success stories along the way. At the college, we offer a place for dancers to grow, explore, develop, and dream. Importantly, my vision is shared with the dedicated team of dance lecturers who have committed themselves to making the students’ dance experience the best it could possibly be, and I couldn’t be luckier to be working with such talented dance educational artists!”

Craig Coombs in the role of ‘The Fairytale Author’, performing with Level 3 Dance student Tanisha Hanley, performing in the lead role ‘Story’

Last term, the dance lecturers took to the stage alongside current and returning alumni students in the 10th anniversary show by Fairytale Dance Productions, an original dance work called “Once Upon a Time.” This week-long, sell-out show touched the hearts of audiences as they watched both student dancers and their lecturers perform in a magical dance spectacle. It produced a heartwarming evening of dance, where the high standard of work was second to none, leading the way for youth dance theatre at the Nidum Arts Centre.

Elise Addiscott, originally from Resolven, has taught dance at the College for the past 10 years. Currently course coordinating one of the leading Performing Arts course programmes, Addiscott offers specialist tuition in both dance and musical theatre to students who hope to one day train as professionals. Addiscott, who has choreographed musical productions of ‘Chicago’, ‘We Will Rock You’, ‘Little Shop of Horrors’, and ‘The Wizard of Oz’, trained professionally at London Studio Centre, alongside the best of the best from the professional performance industry. She now finds herself in a role where she can inspire her current students to follow in her footsteps.

Formerly the face of Pineapple Dance Studios, Addiscott commented:

“To share the stage with my students was an opportunity to remind them that I was once in their shoes, and I know exactly how they feel when learning new steps in the dance studio. I have such a positive and respectful professional relationship with my dance students, and it is because of this that I have been able to commit my talents to their futures for so long. I hope to share what I know in a supportive way, so they can learn from my experiences and become the best dancers they can possibly be.”

Elise Addiscott inspiring her students, performing in the role of ‘The Wishing Star’

Following the success of Coombs’ and Addiscott’s collaborative work across LIFT Youth Dance Company and One Vision Youth Dance, these experienced and talented lecturers are now preparing to launch the next chapter in the dance department’s story with the introduction of a brand-new venture: Neath College Youth Dance (NDYD), offering another platform for young dancers to shine. Joined by Course Coordinator for the college’s GCSE Dance course Daniella Powell and Dance Lecturer Callum Coombs, this aspirational team of lecturers is working towards the new company’s first production, exploring ‘icons’ as a starting point for movement.

Daniella Powell, from Neath, has worked at the College since 2022 after completing her Dance Degree at the University of South Wales.

She said:

“Joining a team of dedicated dance lecturers at a college that supports and respects the importance of dance has been wonderful. I have been welcomed into a supportive learning environment, and now I look forward to my future as a dance lecturer for future generations.”

Looking forward to the next few months, the dance lecturers and their students have a lot to get excited about. The landscape of dance at Neath College offers so much more than just education; it offers students the opportunity to achieve recognized qualifications while building strong connections and friendships that last a lifetime. Is it any wonder that these students are so successful, with such a dynamic and professional course team at the heart of their learning experience?

Dance lecturers joined by alumni and students, performing in ‘Once Upon a Time’

Saydi Jones, who has coordinated the Level 2 Performing Arts course since 2014 and also specialises in dance, recently completed her master’s degree.

She commented:

“The College provides opportunities for all of us, students and lecturers alike. We can all trust that we are in an environment where dance is taken seriously and with new projects like ‘Neath College Youth Dance’ and ‘Beneath the Surface’ continuing to innovate, dance at this college is here to stay!”

As the dance team looks forward to performing once again with the dance students at Swansea’s Dance Days in May of this year, they anticipate the future, standing together, stronger than ever!

Student dance representative, Jasmine Salter, explained why she chose to study dance at Neath College:

“The dance lecturers are one of the reasons I get up in the morning. They work hard to support me, and I know that my future is in safe hands if I continue to trust in their guidance. I wouldn’t dance anywhere else!”