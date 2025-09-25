NEBOSH honours safety leaders with prestigious diplomas

Two leading figures in the health, safety, and environmental profession have been awarded a NEBOSH Honorary Diploma, recognising their lifelong commitment to advancing workplace wellbeing.

Errol Galloway and Dr Manal Azzi were honoured at September’s NEBOSH Graduation Ceremony in the UK. Their leadership has shaped safety standards, inspired global HSE initiatives and reinforced the vital role of health and safety professionals in protecting lives across industries.

Errol Galloway began his career in the steel industry in his home city of Sheffield. He then joined the Health and Safety Executive and moved to the HM Railway Inspectorate and the Office of Rail and Road, where he was a Principal Inspector. Throughout his career, Errol has demonstrated exceptional leadership and expertise in fostering a culture of safety compliance, which has improved workplace safety and set a high benchmark for others in the rail industry to follow.

Errol said of his achievement:

“I am honoured and humbled by this award. Being able to contribute to the development and delivery of health and safety standards in a variety of industries, both large and small, has given me great satisfaction. To be recognised with the NEBOSH Honorary Diploma is a matter of great esteem for me. Congratulations to this year’s graduates and fellow Honorary Diplomate. I am both confident and proud to say that our collective work as H&S professionals, underpinned by the knowledge developed through the world-class training provided by NEBOSH, continues to make a difference to the working lives of others.”

Dr Manal Azzi is the Team Lead on Occupational Safety and Health at the International Labour Organization. She oversees multiple portfolios focused on chemical safety, environmental health, and workplace wellbeing, including disease prevention, stress management, and violence reduction. Manal also leads the World Day for Safety and Health at Work campaign and has published reports on climate change, heat stress, AI, and digitalisation in occupational safety and health.

Upon receiving her Diploma, Manal said:

“It is a true honour to receive this recognition from NEBOSH and to be part of such a meaningful occasion. Having dedicated over two decades to promoting safety and health at work, I know the commitment it takes to pursue this path. Standing alongside this year’s Diplomates – professionals who have invested so much to protect the wellbeing of others – is deeply inspiring. I hope this passion and determination can be passed on to the next generation of leaders who will carry forward the global mission of safer, healthier workplaces for all”.