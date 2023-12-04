NEOMA Business School Ranks 34th among European Business Schools

The Financial Times today published its “European Business Schools 2023” ranking, which results from the compilation of rankings of several programs conducted over the year, including the Executive MBA, Masters in Management, and the two rankings related to Executive Education (Custom and Open programs).

This year, 90 schools are listed by the Financial Times, some not offering programs in all segments (like NEOMA, which is present in three categories: EMBA, MIM, and Executive Education “Custom” programs).

In this ranking, NEOMA is placed 34th in Europe and has gained 7 places. In France, the School ranks 9th.

In detail, the School improved its performance in:

• its Executive MBA: up 16 places at the European level

• its Master in Management – Grande Ecole Program: up 6 places at the European level

• its custom “Executive Education” programs: up 5 places at the European level.

“This result acknowledges NEOMA’s consistent progress in the recent Financial Times rankings and encourages us to continue our strategic orientations embodied in our new plan ‘Engage For the Future’,” emphasizes Delphine Manceau, Director-General of NEOMA Business School.

