NeurotechEU is expanding with University of Lille

The University of Lille is joining NeurotechEU, the European University of Brain and Technology. The University of Lille has been voted in by NeurotechEU’s Board of Governors. The partnership will be formalized in a future amendment with the European Commission to be submitted by the end of the year.

NeurotechEU is the European University Alliance in Brain and Technology. The alliance’s aim is to build a trans-European network of excellence in brain research, and technologies to increase the competitiveness of European education, research, economy, and society.

The founding partners of NeurotechEU consist of Radboud University (Netherlands), Miguel Hernández University of Elche (Spain), Karolinska Institutet (Sweden), the University of Bonn (Germany), Boğaziçi University (Turkey), the University of Oxford (United Kingdom), Iuliu Hațieganu University of Medicine and Pharmacy (Romania) and the University of Debrecen (Hungary). The project received funding through the 2020 call for European University Alliances and plans to submit a second projet in 2023 with the addition of ULille.

The NeurotechEU project focuses on the future of universities, trying to create an image of how universities will look in 2040; for example, will there be global universities? Furthermore, what is the future of the field of brain research and technology? Will there be brain implants that can function in the same way as a normal brain?

To answer these crucial questions, NeurotechEU is constantly exploring how to work in a consortium that considers the future of neurotechnology and universities in general.

The University of Lille is expected to play an important role in composing this consortium. NeurotechEU has identified ULille’s expertise and facilities relevant to Neurotechnology, such as Brain-Computer Interfaces and Neuromorphic Computing, among others, as having the potential to contribute to NeurotechEU’s mission.

