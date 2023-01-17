New 10:1 Initiative supports Children’s Mental Health with free wellbeing device Luma³

Mind Body Goals Ltd, a start-up that specializes in developing innovative solutions for mental and emotional wellbeing, has announced the launch of the 10:1 Initiative, a program that supports children’s mental health in schools.

The initiative, created by Mind Body Goals CEO and Founder Michael Crinnion, offers one free Luma³, the company’s flagship mental and emotional wellbeing product, to schools, colleges and universities for every 10 units sold to businesses and individuals. The free Luma³ comes with teaching resources to help maximize the benefits and positive impact. Michael is an ex-teacher and so understands the importance of educating children to understand their emotions and give them the skills to self soothe and manage those feelings.

Luma³ is a beautiful oak-based cube that helps reduce stress and anxiety by teaching and guiding breathing exercises that are proven to regulate the body’s response to stress. Luma³ uses gentle waves and pulses of colored light to guide users through the breathing exercises, helping them to achieve a state of calm and focus.

Breathing exercises have been shown to be a powerful tool for reducing stress and anxiety by regulating the body’s response to stress. Studies show that when people breathe slowly and deeply, it can lower their heart rate and blood pressure, as well as decrease the levels of stress hormones in the body.

Recent statistics on children’s mental health in the UK reveal a growing crisis. The Mental Health Foundation reports that 1 in 8 children aged 5 to 19 have a diagnosable mental health condition, with the number of children and young people experiencing anxiety and depression on the rise.

“Children’s mental health is in decline and schools are under increasing pressure to support them with dwindling resources,” said Michael Crinnion, CEO and Founder of Mind Body Goals. “I understand that this can only lead to a deeper crisis and so I have taken action to begin helping. Luma³ is a powerful tool that can help to support children’s mental and emotional wellbeing and I am very happy to be able to make it available to schools through the 10:1 Initiative.”

The 10:1 Initiative is open to all educational establishments in the UK. The first batch of free Luma³ units have just started to ship this week to schools across the UK, with more expected to join the program in the coming weeks.

“This is a major milestone for Mind Body Goals and the 10:1 Initiative,” said Crinnion. “We are thrilled to be able to start shipping the free units to schools, and we hope that this will make a real difference in the lives of students and teachers.”

“Our goal is to support as many schools as possible in their efforts to improve the mental and emotional wellbeing of their students,” said Crinnion. “We believe that the 10:1 Initiative is a step in the right direction and we encourage more schools to sign up.”

