New apprenticeship intake underlines Esh Group’s commitment to next generation

Esh Group’s ongoing commitment to investing in the future workforce has seen 13 new apprentices welcomed into the business.

It takes the total number of Esh employees currently taking on apprenticeship opportunities to 62, representing more than 8% of the group’s workforce.

With qualifications ranging from Level 2 through to Higher National Certificates and degree apprenticeship courses, Esh has apprentices in a wide range of subject areas including quantity surveying, plastering, business and administration, data analysis, site management and construction engineering.

Esh Group’s HR Director, Chris Watson, said: “Across Esh Group we have many stories of long-serving colleagues who joined us as apprentices and have developed their career pathway with the business. Within our latest cohort of apprentices, we welcome some people whose families have always worked in construction, others who have been encouraged to work in the industry through their time in education, and we also have one apprentice who is following in her brother’s footsteps.

“At Esh, we are committed to helping apprentices build their career with us and I’m looking forward to seeing this group prosper into more senior roles in years to come.”

Among this year’s cohort is Evie Guy, who starts a Level 3 Advanced Apprenticeship in Quantity Surveying. The 16-year-old joined Esh after seeing her brother Bobby develop in his role. Bobby commenced the same apprenticeship programme in September 2021 and moved on to study a Higher National Certificate in Civil Engineering 12 months ago.

She said: “I’m very pleased to have chosen a career in construction as I’ve always had a very keen interest in the sector. My dad runs his own building firm, and my brother is a civil engineer, (also working with Esh). I think construction is a great career path which opens a wide range of opportunities for the future.

“Apprenticeships are a secure and reliable start to your future career. I hope to successfully achieve promotions in my job role after completing my apprenticeship with Esh – it is a very welcoming, hard-working business and offers so many opportunities.”

22-year-old Lewis Wells has joined the project team at Seaham Garden Village – where Esh will deliver 750 new affordable homes on behalf of Karbon Homes – as a Level 4 Civil Engineering apprentice. After initially studying in the North East before moving down south, he returns to the region with Esh, as he seeks to make his way into the construction industry.

He said: “I’d heard of Esh’s reputation and thought I’d fit in with their apprenticeship programme. I was keen to get some qualifications while gaining key experiences. I looked into construction and always had an interest in the way that things are done, as well as the infrastructure behind them, so I felt this would be a good route and I’ve definitely been thrown in at the deep end with the large scale of the Seaham Garden Village project.”

Also joining Esh is Freddie Harrison, an apprentice site manager at Waskerley Reservoir. The 21-year-old will start a degree apprenticeship in Construction Site Management at Northumbria University in January. He said: “Esh is a big company, and this opportunity could help me in my career ambitions to become chartered, so I had to snap up the chance when it came along.

“It’s been really good since I joined – my family has a construction business, so I worked in construction when I left school and now, I want to keep working my way up the career ladder.”

Many of Esh’s apprentices are studying their qualification at New College Durham, where a vast array of qualifications are on offer for new entrants to learn the theory that will help springboard their career in construction.

Alison Maynard, Deputy Principal of New College Durham, said: “New College Durham is one of the largest and best-known providers of high-quality apprenticeship opportunities across all ages and all levels in the North East. We are proud to provide the academic support for almost half the apprentices currently working with Esh on courses ranging from level 2 to level 4 in subjects such as Civil Engineering, Business Administration and Joinery.

“Our team work hard to maintain excellent working relationships with high-quality employers across the Noth East such as Esh, which in turn benefits our students in both the quality and range of apprenticeship opportunities.

“An apprenticeship is a fantastic training option which gives students the opportunity to earn a wage while they learn, and we are proud to actively support and contribute to the apprenticeship landscape both regionally and nationally.”

Across the business, 44 apprenticeships and HNC courses have been completed throughout 2024, with several employees carrying their learning forward into higher qualifications or roles. 18 employees taking on qualifications are due to complete their courses during the 2024-25 academic year.