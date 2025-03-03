New aviation course is ready for take-off at Telford College

A new aviation engineering course is preparing for take-off at Telford College, offering a passport to some high-flying careers.

The new level three diploma in aeronautical engineering will be launched at the college’s Wellington campus in September.

The two-year course is aimed at people looking to study aeronautical engineering at university, but is also described as a perfect pathway to either an aviation or engineering apprenticeship.

Robert Lees, the college’s vice principal who is a former RAF technical instructor who worked on Tornado fighter aircraft during a 23-year engineering career, said:

“People don’t realise how many different careers are available in the aviation industry.

“Some people think this is a niche sector to be in, and that you have to live near an airport, but for every aircraft that is flying, there are hundreds of companies that need to be properly staffed, to keep them in the air.

“So although this kind of qualification will certainly allow you to work in an airport, that’s just a small part of it – it will also give you a road into a much wider aviation industry support network.

“Employers are eagerly searching qualified aeronautical engineering technicians, aerospace fitters, or aerospace design engineers, and this course could give you the chance to work with top employers such as the Royal Air Force.”

It has been estimated that, across Europe alone, around 132,000 new technicians will be needed between now and the year 2037 to work on the maintenance of aircraft.

The Telford College diploma in aeronautical engineering course focus on aeronautical engineering skills such as gas turbine engines, propulsion systems and mechanical systems.

The studies will be supported by trips to RAF Cosford and the RAF Museum to view different aircraft types and their component parts, and to use facilities at the Shropshire airbase, such as the wind tunnel.

Rob said:

“Thanks to the relationship which Telford College has developed with the team at RAF Cosford, our aviation students get incredible access to their facilities, to see first-hand what it’s like to work on real aircraft.

“We have the benefit of fantastic virtual and augmented reality facilities here at Telford College which can simulate many engineering scenarios – but there is no real substitute for seeing the real thing.”