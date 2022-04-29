The Open University and MTV Generation Change launch latest series, ‘Ones to Watch’ showing four students on a mission to impact societal change

Today, The Open University launches Episode One in its latest series of ‘Ones to Watch’ produced in partnership with MTV Generation Change hosted by up-and-coming London-based presenter and DJ Henrie Kwushue.

The four-part series marks the second partnership between the OU and MTV, where viewers see host Henrie in candid chats with the students about their hopes and ambitions around societal change.

The series explores some of the most pressing topics facing Generation Z today including disability rights, environment, and wellbeing and how they are impacting change within local communities.

The conversations reveal the inspirations that led them to higher education at the OU and how their study path is supporting them and empowering them to strive for change in their communities. The first episode, which airs on 28th April, shows Henrie in a candid chat with OU student and former Scottish youth parliament member Steven Sutherland.

Steven is a passionate and established advocate in disability rights who is currently studying law* at the OU to support his career goal to change policies and improve employers’ perceptions of disabilities.

The episode shows Steven and Henrie discussing how the OU has helped provide a clearer path for his advocacy work, is providing a better knowledge of legal concepts, his career goal in politics and how it has also given Steven the confidence to talk to others about these matters.

Presenter Henrie who shot to fame following her hit YouTube series ‘Is Your Area Changing’ and podcast ‘Who We Be Talks’, commented:

“It’s been a pleasure filming this series and getting to know the inspiring stories of the students involved.

“Each have achieved something meaningful that they set their mind to whilst being supported by the OU throughout their journey. It has a wealth of courses that can be studied in your own time, whilst being flexible and supportive.

“It’s a great way to fit studying around your existing life and commitments and shows that you can really make it work for you according to your available time, it’s possible for anyone’s schedule at any age or lifestyle.”

Steven commented, “It’s great to have been chosen to be involved in a unique opportunity such as filming with MTV and being able to represent the Open University. I am delighted to be able to give something back to the Open University after the support they have given me over the last few years and continuous support for the future year’s to follow.”

“The opportunity was very unexpected, and I am truly grateful and I really enjoyed filming with MTV and having that experience. My hope is that it encourages more people to join the Open University and cannot stress enough how much it can change a person’s life and provide a great opportunity to better one’s life! A huge thank you to the Open University and MTV for selecting me to take part in this exciting project!”

The following episode line up is below:

Episode 1, 28 th April: Steven Sutherland

April: Steven Sutherland Episode 2, 2 nd June:- Lea​ Gibson

June:- Lea​ Gibson Episode 3, 7 th July – Carly McCluskey

July – Carly McCluskey Episode 4, Thu 11th Aug – Wrap Up

Viewers can watch the five-minute shorts at MTV.co.uk, MTV YouTube and MTV Facebook Channels.

