New chapter for learning – first phase of library update completed at University of Winchester

A major government funded project to update and refurbish one of the University of Winchester(@_UoW)’s most important learning resources – its library – has reached the end of its first phase.

Students will benefit from a modern, more comfortable, user-friendly environment. The project will also significantly improve the energy efficiency of the Martial Rose Library in the King Alfred Quarter.

The project has been made possible by £5.8 million of capital funding awarded to the University by the Office for Students.

A new interior design will see conventional book shelving replaced by roller rack shelving to make room for a variety of study spaces for students and areas for group and collaborative work.

Added features will include mock classrooms, a virtual interview room and a new courtyard kitchen with self-service facilities.

New double glazing, insulation, ventilation, and lighting will make it a more pleasant place to study and a more energy-efficient building.

Accessibility will be improved by adding a new, larger lift to the building’s core.

To minimize disruption, the work has been divided into phases so part of the library can remain in use. Work on the south side has now been completed, increasing the number, type, and quality of study spaces available to students and phase two, the north side, is now underway.

The project is on course to be completed by the summer of 2025.

The main contractor is Beard Construction and the design is by ADP Architecture.

Three floors reflect students’ journey

An imaginative interior design concept will give each of the three floors its own distinct character, intended to match the different requirements of students at different stages of study on their journey through the university and reflect the three strategic themes of People, Place and Partnership.

The top floor has a supportive feel, the middle level will have more collaborative spaces and the bottom floor will have a more professional environment to prepare students for the world of graduate level work.

The project has required the removal of more than 100,000 books (enough to fill 2km of shelving) by Crown Workspace, a specialist moves and re-locations provider.

Every book was scanned and tagged by university staff before it was packed and wrapped for storage in a facility in Fareham.

The University is aiming to recycle or reuse as much old furniture as possible to contribute to a circular economy and avoid waste.

TracoUK, specialists in environmental and socially responsible removals, clearance and storage, worked closely with Wagstaff, the provider of new furniture, to minimise vehicle movements and reduce the carbon footprint of the operation.

The project team also includes JDP Building Services Consultants, and Scott White and Hookins Structural Engineers with Rider Levett Bucknall providing contract and cost management consultancy.

Fiona Greig, Director of Knowledge & Digital Services, and the University Librarian said:

“This project, and especially the capital funding from the Office for Students, has allowed us to upgrade wholescale the spaces and tools we provide our students to support their independent and collaborative learning.

“The Martial Rose Library has had several updates and additions over the years, but this time we are able to be holistic in our vision, design and building services. In September new and returning students will find exciting and new spaces to work, and it is only going to be more exciting when we complete phase 2.”