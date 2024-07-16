New City College Havering Sixth Form awarded prestigious accreditation in STEM innovation education

New City College Havering Sixth Form(@havering6thform) has been awarded a prestigious accreditation which recognises its commitment to excellence and innovation within its STEM curriculum.

The sixth form gained Certified Innovation Programme (CIP) Accreditation by the Institute of Knowledge Exchange (IKE) which underscores its dedication to fostering a forward-thinking and dynamic learning environment, and signifies a major milestone in NCC’s journey towards becoming a leading Centre of Excellence in Science.

During the rigorous approval process, the IKE found that the college consistently integrates innovative tools and methodologies into its STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) programmes, ensuring that students are equipped with the skills and knowledge required to excel in their future careers.

The key achievements noted were:

Innovative STEM Curriculum Design – Strategically developed programmes with defined outcomes that inspire creativity, inventiveness and practical skills.

Cutting Edge Technology – Use of state-of-the-art equipment such as VR headsets, PASCO data logging tools, and more.

Outstanding Student Outcomes – High pass rates and exceptional progression to top universities and successful careers.

Strong Industry Partnerships – Collaborations with sector leaders providing real-world exposure and opportunities for students.

Commitment to Professional Development – Continuous training for staff to ensure the highest quality of education delivery.

Environmental Leadership – Initiatives like the Environmental Leaders Programme and Carbon Literacy certification.

Janet Smith, Principal of Havering Sixth Form, said: “We are incredibly proud to receive the CIP Accreditation from the IKE Institute. This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to providing a cutting-edge STEM education that prepares our students for the future. Our dedicated staff and innovative approach to learning are the cornerstones of our success, and we will continue to strive for excellence in all that we do.”

Prof Sam Medhat, CEO of IKE Institute, also praised the college’s accomplishment. He said: “NCC Havering Sixth Form has demonstrated exemplary innovation and dedication in their STEM curriculum. Their strategic approach to integrating advanced technologies and fostering industry partnerships sets a high standard for educational excellence. We are delighted to award them the CIP Accreditation and look forward to their continued contributions to the field of STEM education.”

The IKE works across numerous industry sectors, such as construction, defence, education, energy and many more. The CIP Accreditation not only highlights the college’s current successes, but also paves the way for future innovations and advancements.

The accreditation process also took into consideration the fact that students at Havering Sixth Form can participate in a wide variety of STEM enrichment opportunities. These include: Medics programme, Aiming High programme, Extended Project Qualification (EPQ), Think Forensic Workshop, Biomedical Workshops with the University of East London and STEM Summer Schools.