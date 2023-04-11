New City College students in community clean-up and litter-pick

Community-minded students and staff from New City College Havering Sixth Form took part in a litter-pick to clean up their local area – and managed to collect 20 bags of rubbish!

The group of about 50 volunteers were joined by local councillors Gerry O’Sullivan and Paul Middleton, Cabinet Member for Corporate, Culture and Leisure on Havering Council, who put on their gloves and helped collect rubbish from the roadsides, pavements, grass areas and at nearby St Andrew’s Park.

The litter-pick was organised following the college’s Green Week where students took part in activities about environmental sustainability and climate change.

It also coincided with the #GBSchoolClean campaign by Keep Britain Tidy, which the sixth form signed up for and pledged to make a difference.

Deputy Principal Phil Hall, who joined staff and students in the clean-up, said:

“Picking up litter is a quick and instantly gratifying way to make a difference to the environment and our local area. The litter-pick was well received by local residents who came out to speak with us and thank us for the initiative.”

Councillor Gerry O’Sullivan said:

“It was a pleasure being with so many students working on behalf of the community. I’d like to sincerely thank everyone who volunteered.”

Student Council President Tymek Rutkowski said:

“We need to help save our planet and we need a clean and safe environment for the next generations to come.”

Emma Wood, Senior Safeguarding and Enrichment Manager, said:

“Initiatives such as this litter-pick can increase the sense of pride that people feel about the community in which they live or travel to and we also found that the fresh air and exercise was enjoyed by everyone who took part. We are planning to make this a regular activity.”

