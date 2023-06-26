Bath Spa University London and New City College create central hub for London’s adult learners

Bath Spa University London (@BathSpaUni) and New City College’s existing partnership has grown to develop a ground-breaking new University Centre based in the vibrant and central location of Hackney in London.

The New City College University Centre will enable thousands of learners from a range of backgrounds and ages to change their lives and life chances, while delivering on both London’s and the nation’s skills agendas.

The hub builds on New City College’s existing premises and will become the new home for Bath Spa University in London. The space, facilities and vision for its usage have been designed to emphasise the benefits of an innovative and entrepreneurial partnership between a college and a university that puts learners at the heart of its development.

The jointly-operated University Centre will offer a blend of career enhancing degree programmes, short courses, degree apprenticeships, business networks, and continuing professional development programmes with accompanying accreditations.

Professor Sue Rigby, Vice-Chancellor of Bath Spa University, said: “This innovative project will take our existing partnership with New City College to the next level. It will provide opportunities for learners based in Bath and London to collaborate, focusing on the personal growth and aspirations of learners, building their confidence and creating a student experience that is inclusive, challenging and enabling.”

Professor Georgina Andrews, Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Provost at Bath Spa University, added: “The new University Centre will provide flexible routes between further and higher education, empowering learners to tailor their career development, capitalising on the opportunities provided by the Lifelong Loan Entitlement.”

Bath Spa University London will relocate from its current location into the new premises in Hackney following a programme of renovation work over the summer period.

Speaking on the new partnership, Gerry McDonald, CEO and Group Principal of New City College, said: “I am delighted that New City College’s partnership with Bath Spa University has reached this exciting milestone. Put simply, developing a University Centre together brings increased opportunity of further and higher education and professional qualifications to Londoners.

“Our Hackney campus is the perfect location, combining the best possible learning environment with clear routes to employment opportunities in London and the wider region. Together, we can offer courses that adult learners want and need, while effectively contributing to regional skills priorities.”

Gerry McDonald and Professor Sue Rigby recently signed an agreement to progress the development of the jointly operated University Centre.

The new facilities are expected to open in Autumn 2023 with an official launch later in the year.

