Bradford College Pays Tribute to Alumnus David Hockney

Bradford College is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of David Hockney, one of the most influential and celebrated British artists of the 20th and 21st centuries, and a proud alumnus of Bradford School of Art.

Born in Bradford, David Hockney began his artistic journey at Bradford School of Art, where his exceptional talent first emerged. It was during this time that he sold his very first painting, a portrait of his father, for £10 at the Yorkshire Artists Exhibition in 1957.



Hockney went on to achieve international acclaim, becoming a leading figure in the Pop Art movement and one of the most important artists of his generation. His work, spanning painting, drawing, photography and digital media, has left an indelible mark on the global art world.

Hockney’s connection to Bradford remained a constant throughout his life. His deep affection for Yorkshire landscapes and identity was reflected in his later works, which brought the beauty of the region to audiences around the world.

The artist’s deep ties to Bradford College went beyond his time as a student. In 2014, Bradford College named its flagship £50 million new building after him. The six-storey ‘David Hockney Building’ is now an established and well-loved Bradford College campus facility.

In 2023, Bradford College also celebrated the great artist’s legacy, showcasing where it all began alongside archive materials and records, in a Sky Arts documentary fronted by Melvyn Bragg.

Bradford College owns a print of The Hypnotist, created in 1963 as a painting and as a print (an etching and aquatint) in an edition of 50. Hockney produced the artwork during the experimental and formative period of his artistic development. Its themes of performance, theatre, observation, and human relationships would recur throughout his career.

Liz Leek, Bradford College Deputy CEO, said:

“David Hockney was not only one of the world’s greatest artists, but also one of Bradford’s most inspiring sons. His journey from Bradford School of Art to international acclaim embodies the transformative power of education and creativity. He remains a source of immense pride for our College, our city, and the wider cultural community.”

As a former student, Hockney represents the very best of Bradford College’s creative heritage. His legacy continues to inspire generations of students to pursue their artistic ambitions and to see the world through a more imaginative and expressive lens.

Bradford College extends its heartfelt condolences to David Hockney’s family, friends, and all those who were touched by his life and work.