New cyber security courses launched by Telford College

Telford College is launching two new cyber security courses to equip people for careers in one of the fastest-growing areas of the IT industry.

The level one and level two courses will be based at the college’s Maths & Digital Skills Hub in Telford town centre’s Station Quarter.

The courses will be delivered for three hours a week, over a 12-week period, beginning in September.

Teresa Hughes, the college’s director of business, digital and professional, said: “We’re launching these new courses for people who want to learn about the accidental and malicious security threats that threaten an IT system.

“On the level one course, we will look at cybercrime and the risks and effects it has on individuals and organisations.

“Learners will gain an understanding of routine protective methods used to maintain cybersecurity including the principles of vulnerability and penetration testing and user access control.

“The level two programme will investigate the security threats that exist to IT systems and data.

“It will explore system vulnerabilities and the tools and techniques used to protect users from risks and potential damage, including loss of data, loss of data integrity and unauthorised access to data.”

More information about the cyber security courses, and other digital and IT-related qualifications on offer, will be available at Telford College’s next open event on March 12, when the Wellington campus will be open from 5pm to 7.30pm.

Telford College is playing a key role in the development of the town centre’s new Station Quarter.

Our digital & maths skills hub is already up and running in The Quad, an innovative alliance between education and industry which is redefining the boundaries of traditional learning.

And this will soon be followed by a brand new sixth form centre at neighbouring Addenbrooke House, where work is now under way to prepare the site for the first students to be welcomed in 2026.

The skills hub is strategically positioned to enhance accessibility to education, offering a range of learning options tailored to meet the demands of the evolving digital landscape.

With a focus on digital, IT, and maths skills, the courses will provide a pathway to careers in high-demand sectors such as cybersecurity, AI, robotics, visual and augmented reality, cloud computing, 5G innovation, and more.

Both The Quad, and the new sixth form centre, are in walking distance from both the train and bus station.

Lawrence Wood, principal and chief executive officer of Telford College, says: “The Sixth Form Centre will form another key part of our growing academic presence in the town centre.

“Sitting alongside the recently opened digital and maths skills hub at The Quad, this latest development strengthens the offer from Telford and Wrekin’s further education college.”