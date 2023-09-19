New degree for business and technology students launched at NHH Norwegian School of Economics

A brand new bachelor’s degree in Business, Economics and Data Science has been launched at NHH Norwegian School of Economics.

The second programme ever to be offered at the bachelor level by NHH, the course will provide economics students with the opportunity to specialise in technology, reflecting ongoing innovations in the world of business.

“The special skills appropriated in this programme are in high demand in business life today, and our purpose is to give students a solid platform of competence to solve the challenges of today and in the future,” says Øystein Thøgersen, the Rector at NHH.

The first class will commence in autumn 2024. Data analysis, programming, applied statistics, and artificial intelligence (AI) will be central subjects.

Teaching will be exclusively in English, and the programme will be open to between 70-90 new students, including applicants from international backgrounds.

Students will also have the opportunity to progress on to NHH’s Master’s in Economics and Business Administration degree after graduating.

