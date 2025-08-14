New FE college development work for Newcastle engineers RWO

Newcastle engineers RWO has won major work to support principal contractor, Castle, on the multi-million-pound planning and redevelopment of a leading North East FE college.

The firm is providing an undisclosed package of civil and structural engineering services to South Tyneside College, which is constructing a new college campus and student accommodation as part of an ambitious £95 million plan to transform its facilities and improve services.

The work will see RWO involved with developing plans and support for the College, specifically around the transformation of the current site into state-of-the-art campus accommodation.

A 15,000 sq. m main building, student accommodation block and a listed building’s refurbishment, have already been given the green light in a strategic move that allows the South Tyneside College and South Shields Marine School (part of Tyne Coast College) to relocate from Westoe to the heart of the town centre.

The college relocation project is a partnership between Tyne Coast College and South Tyneside Council; delivered by award-winning construction company Castle, which has its headquarters in the borough at Hebburn.

In the project, the main building is set to be accessed from King Street, with a double-height glass atrium behind the reception entrance. A second entrance will be provided along Barrington Street, linking the building to the main campus, and a refurbished grade two-listed building, also on Barrington Street, will house part of South Shields Marine School.

This latest work for RWO comes as it continues to expand operations beyond its traditional North of England heartland with several major projects currently underway.

Managing director Ross Oakley said: “South Tyneside College is another prestigious contract for us. It builds on our previous successes with projects right across the North East and wider national landscape, showcasing our engineering capabilities together with the skills and expertise available in the region to support major investments and detailed design work.”

The design will incorporate active frontages with a teaching hair salon and café, helping to animate the high street. The main campus will feature state of the art marine simulators. Low carbon technology will be incorporated into the build wherever possible, and landscaping, including tree planting, grassed areas and a public square, will run throughout the campus site.

Services offered by RWO include all aspects of civil, structural and geoenvironmental engineering design, from pre-planning work such as flood risk assessments, schematic drainage and highways layouts and conceptual site modelling, to detailed design of all civil engineering infrastructure components, building foundations and superstructures.